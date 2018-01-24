It’s time to talk about our gun problem

Yesterday, there was another mass shooting in the United States and we again find ourselves in a position where we are losing young lives to gun violence and the nation is not even going to blink an eye.

A 15-year- old male student shot 14 people in Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. As of yesterday afternoon, two 15-year- old students have been reported dead and 12 more are injured.

As these shootings keep happening, I keep losing faith in our government officials. We are supposed to fix problems when they arise yet, we see one of the largest problems that continuously plagues the United States and they choose to do nothing about it.

Republicans are the main issue in my eyes when it comes to legislation regarding gun laws. Unless of course, a person of color or a different religion other than their own commits the crime. Whenever it is a Caucasian male, the nation waits to label that person as a terrorist and screams that it is probably just mental illness. However, when a person of color or a person of a different faith commits a mass shooting Fox News and all the conservatives that are looking to further their agenda jumps to ISIS, terrorism and call for the asinine travel ban proposed by Donald Trump.

The United States is by far the leading country in the world in gun related crimes and our leaders are doing nothing to resolve it. It is time to stop standing blindly by the Second Amendment and try to resolve this issue.

I remember six years ago when the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting happened. I was 13 or 14 at the time and I knew that I was sad about what happened, but I didn’t follow gun laws or legislation and didn’t realize that there were things that we could’ve done to stop the shooter from massacring those 20 children and 7 adults before killing himself. Now that I am more educated in laws and legislation, that moment in 2012 when those shots fired out taking the lives of 20 children, all between the ages of 6 and 7, was a seminal moment in the gun debate in America. If children getting shot doesn’t make our leaders want to restrict gun usage in the United States, then they never will.

Last year we saw a gunman murder 58 people and injure 851 in Las Vegas but Republicans, along with the president chose to coin the trademark Republican phrase when talking about a Caucasian male shooter. It usually goes along the lines of, “Now is not the time to speak about this.” Or “Can we not take a beat before we talk about gun laws?” Then we just never get back to fixing the problem and finding justice for these innocent American citizens that continuously lose their lives because the spineless people in office won’t pick up their pride and actually do something that would help anyone but themselves.

At this point, I am in a place where I’ve seen too many children, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends die due to gun violence, I just want to see them banned completely. I know that will never happen but we need to do something to to resolve these crimes for those who’s lives were lost