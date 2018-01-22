Warped Tour comes to a close

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Vans Warped Tour is a music festival that journeys cross-country each summer.

The music festival is branded by its accepting and carefree atmosphere, which anyone who has attended attests to.

Founded by Kevin Lyman in 1995, Vans Warped Tour has impacted the music industry in more ways than are imaginable.

Warped Tour has been known for showcasing upcoming artists in genres such as rock, punk, metal-core, electronic, and hip hop.

The musical performances at Vans Warped Tour allow fans to meet the performers, get autographs, and take photos. Vans Warped Tour not only highlights up and coming musicians, but also takes select YouTubers on tour with them.

Warped Tour creates a strong community for those who attend, and its impacts over 90 non-profit organizations each summer.

To Write Love on Her Arms and Feed the Children Now, along with many other non-profits, were supported graciously by the Warped Tour community.

To Write Love on Her Arms is one of the primary charities supported by fans and the Warped Tour community.

This foundation focuses on establishing hope and providing help to those that struggle with any form of mental health concerns.

This non-profit, and the other non-profits supported by the tour, make a strong impact on many world-wide.

On Nov 15, 2017 ,it was announced to the public that Warped Tour would take its final country-wide tour this coming summer, 2018.

Kevin Lyman, the founder of Warped Tour, reflected on the impact of Warped Tour, and looks forward to a possible 25th anniversary celebration summer of 2019.

The Warped Tour communities, along with many people involved in the music industry, have heavy hearts due to the news of the end of Warped Tour.

Warped Tour has become iconic throughout the 23 years it has toured the United States, and its end has been very hard on the entire community.

It was never blatantly stated why Warped Tour would come to an end this summer, but it is implied through Lyman’s statement that the festival has reached what seems to be its full potential, and has accomplished what was envisioned when the tour was first established.

The cities and tour dates have been released for summer 2018, and the Warped Tour community is anticipatory of what this final tour will bring.

As the winter months quickly pass by, fans are consistently trying to think of what artists and Youtubers may take the final cross-country trip.

Rumors of leaks as well as “Dream Line-ups” have begun to flood the web, with talk of a possible My Chemical Romance reunion on this summer’s tour.

Lyman also hinted at what this summer’s lineup may look like, “You’re gonna see a big mix of bands I felt really embraced the Warped Tour lifestyle.”

Though, Warped Tour will be making its final cross-country journey this summer, it’s legacy and impact will live on for years to come- and the final tour will undoubtedly be one to remember.