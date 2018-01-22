Girl Power at The 2018 Golden Globes

Two words: Girl. Power. The 2018 Golden Globes was a force to be reckoned with. Many Hollywood Elites came together in Beverly Hills, California to start the award season off right.

If you watched the Globes, you would have noticed that many if not a majority of the guests were wearing black.

This was not in memoriam; this was part of the Times Up movement, standing up and speaking out for women who have been sexually harassed in the workplace.

Starting off the award show, Seth Meyers did not hold back. He made a lot of jokes about the harassment scandals from these past few months. Right off the bat he started with, “Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen…” From there, most of his opening was making jokes about how the men in the business were dwindling. His monologue lasted close to 13 minutes but had many viewers and attendees laughing.

One moment that stood out among the rest of his jokes, was when he addressed Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey was being honored later in the night for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Meyers mentioned that in 2011, he made some jokes about our current President, which people said that is what made him want to run. Seth then joked about how Winfrey could never be president and Tom Hanks couldn’t be Vice President. This leads me to Winfrey’s acceptance speech. Winfrey was the first African American Female to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

This award is given to someone for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,”and that was what Winfrey has done. Like most of the night, Winfrey’s speech was about the Time’s Up Movement.

There were many memorable parts in her speech.

There was one part that had everyone talking though, at the end of Winfrey’s speech she said, “So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say “Me too” again.” This quote from Winfrey herself, has the media talking about if that was her way of saying she might run for office in 2020? Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, said she WOULD run for President in Los Angeles Times’ article. Stedman supports the idea but said, “It’s up to the people.” The 2018 Golden Globes had many amazing television and movie nominees this year. Sterling K. Brown was the first African American to win Best Actor in a Dramatic TV Series for his role in “This Is Us.” “This Is Me,” won for Best Original Song in The Greatest Showman. “Big Little Lies” also won many awards, one being Best Miniseries or TV Film. There were many well-deserved winners this year. The next award show is the Grammys on Jan. 28 on CBS.