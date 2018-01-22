The found of Nostalgia to close

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Found at Nostalgia, a boutique for people who love handmade home décor and custom-made product lines has announced the store will be closing on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Located at 129 N. Randolph St. since April of 2016, store owner Shannon Duncan decided to close the curtain at Nostalgia to sacrifice for the greater good of her family.

“It was very hard, but we made the decision to close down around the holiday,” Duncan said. “For Thanksgiving we didn’t get to be with any of our family and me, my husband and my son that works in the store have a hard time getting away and it’s just not a fit for us. When we started the store, I don’t think we realized it would be that much distance between us and our families.

A native of the Chicagoland area, Duncan said she has no family in Macomb and her emotional attachment to her family and the desire to be more involved in her children’s lives calls for her to resign as owner of The Found at Nostalgia.

“We don’t have any family here in town,” Duncan said. “My son will be going to college in the next year and we want to be able to have the opportunity to go and visit him. My daughter is involved in multiple sporting activities and it makes it hard to go support her. My husband travels a lot so it’s often just me that’s here in town and it just doesn’t fit our lifestyle the way we anticipated.”

Interests are looking to purchase the business however; the owner of the building is looking to expand her lines and fill the void.

“I don’t know if there is something that would actually buy the business because they would have to find a different location,” Duncan said. “There are some spaces on the square that are available, but it comes down to rent and cost effectiveness. It remains to be seen what will happen there in terms of someone buying it and continuing it.”

Duncan served as a Macomb city planner for 15-years. Due to her previous title as city planner and her current ownership within the square, she has built a bond with the community so strong they are her second family.

“I definitely care very much about this community, I want to do whatever I can to support it,” Duncan said. “I know a lot of businesses have been closing and I hate to be someone that’s contributing to that. That is very hard for me.”

According to Duncan, The Found has been a healthy business and she is humbled and grateful for the Macomb campus and community’s support.

“We’ve been very thankful for the community’s support,” Duncan said. “It’s been sad when I’ve had regular customers come in and talk about how they’re disappointed we’re closing.”

Duncan added to her sentiment with her “family first” slogan, believing the intangible virtue of loyalty to her family is more important than all tangibles.

“For me it’s always been family first,” Duncan said. “I continue to want to be supportive of the community and I haven’t decided if I would be looking for another job that would-be part time. I’d like to volunteer more and give back. We do want to be givers of the community and be participants, but it definitely was not an easy decision.”