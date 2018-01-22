Trump protestors call for impeachment

The Macomb campus community exercises their First amendemnt right to peacefully assembly and demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Saturday at Chandler Park.

Citizens of Macomb gathered to protest President Donald Trump and demand he be impeached from the oval office on Saturday.

According to Wise, filling out the paperwork and kickstarting her right of freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble was a simple, time sensitive process.

“The paperwork was just a small issue,” Wise said. “I filled out a form answering who, what, when, and where the rally was all about then it was circulated by the City Clerk’s office to various offices. I was notified that the request was approved.”

Orchestrating the event was Paula Wise, who sincerely believes Trump is the most incompetent, belligerent and bigoted president she has endured in her lifetime.

“I believe that Trump is an incompetent president,” Wise said. “He doesn’t seem to understand the complexity of the office itself or of the individual issues we as a country are facing.”

According to Wise, Trump not only ignores the sacred history that comes with being the President of the United States, but she also believes he is turning nations against us; nations that once pledged allegiance to the U.S.

“He seems to think that the bullying techniques he employed to get the nomination — name calling, lies, and innuendoes — and to win the election are useful in dealing with world leaders,” Wise said. “He is turning off our former allies around the globe. I believe he needs to be stopped before he drags us into a nuclear war.”

Many U.S. citizens believe Trump has no emotional attachment toward the people, but would rather use the presidency for power and monetary benefits to feed his ego.

Wise said over the course of his brief presidency, Trump has showed his belief and advocacy in racism, sexism, discrimination and prejudice. Trump’s discriminatory nature is the primary reason Wise decided to act on what was causing her to be disgruntled and assemble the community of Macomb for a rally.

“He shows much evidence of racism and sexism,” Wise said. “Horrible qualities for someone in his position.”

Trump has been accused of ordering “all the black (employees) off the floor” of one of his casinos during his visit; proclaimed “laziness is a trait in blacks” and “not anything they can control; demanded Jews “in yarmulkes” replace his black accountants; told Bryan Gumbel, former co-host of NBC today that “a well-educated black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market.”

The goal Wise sought to accomplish through the march was to raise awareness and create a sense of urgency. She acknowledged Macomb is a small town, however all things great start off small.

“My goals for the march were to raise awareness of concern and frustration with Trump,” Wise said. “I want to make people realize that voting is the route to change.”