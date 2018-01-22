Be careful with antibiotics

One major health concern that is facing the US nowadays is the overuse of antibiotics. A major consequence of this overuse is the creation of superbugs, or antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria infections. These infections are much harder to cure, and oftentimes can be more deadly. The way this works, in simple terms, is that colonies of bacteria are exposed to an antibiotic, which kills the majority of the bacteria. However, some of them slip through the cracks because they are slightly more resistant, and end up breeding a whole new colony of antibiotic resistant bacteria. Obviously this is an overview of what happens, and the actual details of what goes on is best left to a biology professor.

But there are some things that a regular student can do to help prevent the spread of these superbugs. First and foremost is to finish your antibiotics when they are prescribed to you. If you take the first couple rounds of medicine and start feeling better, not all the bacteria is necessarily gone. There is likely still some lurking about that isn’t completely immune to the medicine, but just a little bit stronger against it. Finishing your whole prescription is going to ensure that these tougher bugs don’t go on to breed a whole new generation of superbugs.

It is also important to stop demanding or taking antibiotics every time you get sick. This type of medicine is only effective against bacteria. Viral infections, such as the common cold, are simply immune to antibiotics. Taking a friends leftover antibiotics when you have the cold will not only not help you, but also increase the risk of a drug resistant strain, for the reasons above.

But there is a much larger issue at play here. Livestock in factory farms are given huge amounts of antibiotics, and antibiotic laced food, even when they are not infected. They do this as a cost cutting measure, as taking the time to diagnose every animal that is sick and prescribing a specific medicine to each is more expensive than a blanket method of giving all of them medicine. However, there are costs to this practice that do not directly affect these companies. The cost is the creation and increased risk of superbugs. According to the CDC, about 22 percent of drug-resistant bacteria can be traced back to this practice.

In order to reduce this, we should call and write to our legislators, and let them know that it is important to have a set of laws regulating the use of antibiotics in livestock farming. But as mentioned before, there are many ways we can prevent the spread through our own practices.

Public health is an important part of civic duty, and it is vital that each of us considers the effects of our actions