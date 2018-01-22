Anti-vaxxers are more than crazy

In the wake of this year’s particularly bad flu season, my thoughts have been on the anti-vaxxer movement. While most sane people I know dismiss this movement as a bunch of lunatics, I believe that simply disagreeing with them is not enough. These people are actually dangerous, and if allowed to grow their movement unchecked, will become a menace to society.

What responsible citizens need to do, is to call these people out, spreading the truth in the face of lies, if not to convince them to change their mind, then to convince bystanders not to join their movements.

By far the most common argument presented by the anti-vaxxers is that vaccines cause autism. There are a huge amount of flaws in this argument. First and foremost, they simply don’t! This idea started about 20 years ago when a scientist published a paper linking the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine to autism spectrum disorders. However, a subsequent investigation of that research found that the original author had manipulated the evidence, and that the original claim was false. But the damage was done, and celebrities such as Jenny McCarthy and others began campaigning for restrictions on vaccines.

But the lunacy of this idea goes beyond the falsehood that vaccines cause autism. There is also the implied idea that somehow, having autism is worse than the huge range of horrible, painful, and deadly diseases vaccines protect against. What does it say about a person when they hold the position that dying of diphtheria is a preferable alternative than being differently abled?

It would be difficult to exaggerate the horror of these diseases. It is easy enough to google pictures of the times where hospitals would be full of dying children because of an outbreak of polio.

Today, thanks to vaccines, we are lucky to live in times where a healthy infant can be expected to grow to adulthood. Anti-vaxxers are trying their best to take that away, and the scary thing is, they are starting to succeed. The measles had been declared eradicated in the US in 2000, but over the last three years, multiple outbreaks have been recorded, the majority of the victims being unvaccinated children who had no choice in the matter. This is also true of both the mumps and whooping cough.

But anti-vaxxers are not only a danger to themselves and their children. M any people go unvaccinated not because they believe it will give them autism, but because they are immunocompromised, and physically unable to receive the vaccine. They rely on other people around them to be vaccinated, and not be carriers of any diseases. A resurgence of unvaccinated people puts them at risk.

Anti-vaxxers are not just some fringe group that can be laughed at for a couple of cheap jokes. They are dangerous, and it is becoming increasingly important to recognize that. We as everyday citizens can help mitigate this danger not only by getting ourselves and our children vaccinated, but by helping to ensure that these dangerous ideas do not spread.

Educate yourselves and others around you, and yes, if it comes to it, be that person on Facebook that calls out other people’s shenanigans. Remember, lives could be at risk.