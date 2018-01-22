Letter to the Editor

WIU Students-

As the Student Representative to the Faculty Senate and the Council on Curricular

Programs and Instruction (CCPI), I am urging students to respond to recent discussions held by the

Faculty Senate.

The Faculty Senate is a voting committee comprised of several professors from each

academic college. During Fall 2017, CCPI, a sub-committee of the Faculty Senate, has been reviewing the definitions of “Terms Related to Academic Programming.” Much of the discussion revolved around the definition of a minor. CCPI has essentially proposed keeping in place minor selections as we currently know them – students have the freedom to choose the minor they would like to complete, so long as the major department does not restrict it and the minor does not overlap more than one course (up to 5 hours) with their declared major.

However, some faculty members are not happy with maintaining this flexibility, and are proposing a change to this definition that would essentially prohibit students from choosing a minor that is housed within the same department as their major. A few of the programs impacted by this proposal include the School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA), the School of Computer Sciences, and the department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration. Under this proposal, a student majoring in LEJA would not be allowed to minor in Homeland Security and a Computer Science major would not be able to minor in Information Systems. A related proposal by these faculty members suggested allowing students to minor in their same major department if they wish, but requiring those students to complete a second minor outside of their major department in order to graduate. These proposals would effectively limit student choice, and would likely require students to stay at the University longer than necessary – all while the students rack up debt from additional unwanted semester hours. As students and their families are paying for the degree and education they wish to receive, putting additional limitations on student choice at a time of declining enrollment is not only harmful to the students, but is harmful to the University as a whole. Illinois is currently the second largest exporter of students in the United States, and policies such as those identified in this proposal would result in even more students fleeing to other Universities.

As WIU should be taking student opinion into consideration, especially in matters such as this, I would strongly encourage students (especially students in the affected departments) to take action. The Faculty Senate will be discussing this matter further at their meeting on Jan. 23, 2018, in the Union Capitol rooms at 4 p.m. The discussion will occur as old business toward the end of the meeting. I would highly encourage students to attend this meeting in order to take a stand against this proposition. If you are unable to attend, please send an email with your thoughts to mm-lynn@wiu.edu to be shared with the Senate. In matters such as these, we mustn’t let the student voice be stifled.

Madison Lynn

Director of Academic Affairs

Student Government Association