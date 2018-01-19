Alpha Kappa Alpha honors Dr. King

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority inc. hosts the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event to kickstart the semester and welcome back the Macomb campus community on Wednesday.

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority inc. hosts the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event to kickstart the semester and welcome back the Macomb campus community on Wednesday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Wednesday in the Multicultural Center. The inspiring event was themed “I Have a Vision” to reflect on King’s famous and uplifting “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We just wanted something to welcome back the campus because it’s a good event to start off the semester,” said AKA treasurer Gabrielle Love. “We definitely wanted to reach out to different minorities and spread awareness that we all can be unified. We don’t discriminate, so it’s not just for women, it’s not just for black people or anything. We just want people to come out and have a good time.”

The gathering not only welcomed back familiar faces, but it provoked attendees to mingle and get to know one another.

“We’re starting off with some icebreakers to get to know all the people that come out because we wanted a welcome back event as well,” Love said. “Then we’re going to go into quotes, so we’re going to say some inspirational quotes from King Jr. himself. We’re also going to talk about what made him say those inspirational quotes and how it makes everyone feel.”

The participants got the opportunity to express their vision for the future with “vision boards.” The activity provided insight on the desires everyone had for a better future for the world and on Western Illinois University’s campus.

“The importance of this event is to bring awareness that we all need to be unified,” Love said. “At the end of the day, this is what Martin Luther King Jr. fought for so maybe doing these vision boards will make them aware of what they can plan for in the future.”

AKA Vice President Kai Carney believes that there should be more events catered towards African American history like the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. The gathering allowed for attendees to gain more knowledge and appreciation for King.

“This event is to inform people about Martin Luther King Jr. and to just open up a more social aspect for the sorority,” Carney said. “It’s an uplifting event to learn some history and to see some new faces.”

Everyone was given a bag of essential occurrences that happened in King’s life to conclude the event.

“We are ending with a timeline event,” Love said. “Basically, everyone has to put in order the historical important events that happened in Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.”

Participants were put into teams to test their newfound knowledge on the prominent leader.

Not only did AKA address unity and acceptance, but their genuine kindness also led them to assemble school supplies for underprivileged students.

“We were collecting school supplies in the beginning because with Martin Luther King (Jr.) Service Day, our service is to provide one million backpacks,” Love said. “We are collecting school supplies and backpacks for students who probably can’t afford them.”

To keep up with AKA and their upcoming events, visit their social media pages at wiu_akas.