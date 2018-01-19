Council tackles water main breakage

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With roughly 15-blocks of water main reaching about 80 years of age, Macomb City Administrator Dean Torreson developed a reconstruction plan to replace the cast iron in the city and eliminate recurring water main breakage.

The City Council granted Torreson and his staff the approval to apply for bids for the two-major water main replacement projects earlier this month on Jan. 2.

“After (80 years) long, over time the cast iron in the water main just gets rotten and the pressure in the mains will pop it,” Torreson said. “You can see it gushing out of the ground sometimes and it bubbles up. There’s one local MD that lives on Franklin that had three water main breaks directly in front of his place.”

According to Torreson, work in the southeastern part of Macomb could be done through September of 2018, while work on the adjacent side of town, the northwest, is expected to take place until August.

“It’s about over a million dollars’ worth of work replacing old water mains,” Torreson said. “We did get a grant from the state government for about $350,000. That’ll help with the northwest part of town and then we have water main in the southeast part of town that is breaking all the time.”

If he and his staff acquire the bids, Torreson will construct replacement of old cast iron water mains in northwestern Macomb that is expected to finish in the fall. Macomb got a $350,000 federal grant for work in the northwest. The remainder of funds for the $1 million project will come from the infrastructure support portion of the city sales tax in the amount of $75,000 and the city water fund in the amount of $577,000.

Torreson said the debt service portion on city water bills would have to increase from three to five dollars per month for each customer after May 1, to reimburse the missing water funds. However, the three dollars per month debt service charge on sewer bills won’t increase this year, but could be increased in the future should the city of Macomb use a $3 million Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan to pay for improvements to the city sewer plant.

“It’s an inconvenience and expensive. The breaks will happen whether it’s cold outside or hot outside,” Torreson said.

Although deficiencies in the water mains aren’t hazardous, Torreson acknowledged the water main breakage affects residents who are connected to the water main valve. A temporary solution would be shutting off valves to isolate sections of pipe, but everyone between the valves will be without water through an extensive time frame.

“The water main breakage puts everyone in the vicinity out of service for a while and it costs us a lot of money to fix those breaks even though we have our own crew,” Torreson said. “Then they’ll have a boil order probably until we’re put back in service. They’ll have to boil they’re water for a day, maybe 24 hours or so.”