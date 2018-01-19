Red Ox ownership combats rumors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Since New Year’s there have been rumors that Red Ox Restaurant and Lounge has closed permanently, with reports of employees filing for unemployment, however, the accusations are false and as of Jan. 9 the steakhouse has reopened for business.

“We had to renegotiate our lease and after we renegotiate our lease we were able to open back up,” said Front End Supporter Ryan Dalbis. “For a few days we shut down and then we reopened and now we’re restoring our normal lunch hours (11a.m.-4p.m.) on Jan. 30.”

Owner Mark Meng said Macomb and other small towns are hard to sustain a business in because the inexpensiveness of small towns causes skepticism amongst its inhabitants when they meet higher priced items.

“A lot of people think we are expensive, but we buy the top-quality steak,” Meng said. “We buy black angus which is really expensive. It costs us $11 to buy a pound of beef and a pound can barely cut us one steak so its very expensive. The people don’t know the expense on our end, but our prices compared to Bloomington and Springfield are significantly lower and we sell better quality food.”

Another reason the flow of business is decreasing significantly for the Red Ox is due to the decrease in Western Illinois University’s retention. Considering the majority of their business comes from college students, reduction of students and faculty equates to less consumers.

“We still depend on the college to provide our consumers,” Meng said. “When the colleges lay off people and we slightly raise our prices the people feel we are more expensive. We can’t lower the quality, we don’t want to go that route we want to maintain our budget but it’s really hard for us.”

Dalbis added to Meng’s sentiment and works to improve on the public relations aspect of Red Ox to re-establish its previous 30-year reputation.

“For public relations, we’re closely following the website and the Facebook page,” Dalbis said. “We’ve made revisions on both of those and we’re monitoring it closely. We want to try and get more involved with social media. We’ve done a first responders appreciation event and we just try to get as involved with the community as we can.”

A major part of the problem is the death of Jim Gardner, who served as the previous owner of the Red Ox for over 30 years. Meng said Gardner sustained an everlasting relationship with the Macomb campus community. The community’s emotional attachment to Garner causes skepticism and hate towards Meng.

Since Gardner’s death, the Red Ox has undergone hate crimes including the removal of the ‘g’ in black angus, a derogatory slur to defame the reputation under new ownership.

A native from China, Meng holds himself accountable for the Red Ox’s failure to reach its full potential. He admits he is accustomed to working and has a novice skill set as it pertains to promoting a business and sustaining a prestigious level of public relations.

“People have the wrong impression of me, they think I don’t know how to sell myself,” Meng said. “I don’t like to talk because I always like working. That’s a problem. I need to learn how to sell myself because public relations are very important, especially in a small town. Nobody cares about what I do for the community, it really does hurt my feelings.”