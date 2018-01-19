Elliot carries the torch

It feels like yesterday, the once Leatherneck head coach Bob Nielson turned his back on the Leathernecks after a trip to the playoffs to be the head coach of conference foe – University of South Dakota.

Now, just two years later, the Leathernecks are facing adversity once again. Head coach Charlie Fisher is leaving Macomb, Ill. to take on a role as the pass game coordinator and wide receiver coach at Arizona State University to team up with NFL legend and ESPN personality Herm Edwards. The Leathernecks found their answer to their vacancy in house and hired Jared Elliot, former offensive coordinator.

“It’s a dream come true for me, I am so proud to be the head football coach here at Western Illinois,” Elliot said. “I have said this many times, but I do not take this lightly, it’s a great opportunity to lead the rich tradition of Western Illinois football, it’s an honor for me to represent Western, and take the foundation we have laid the passed two years and move forward.”

Elliot started his tenure at Western Illinois University in 2016 with coach Fisher and the Leathernecks have not looked back since. After Fisher left his post, it seemed like a good football mind to take the job. After all the last two seasons, Western has had the best receiver in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) and helped push Leatherneck quarterback Sean McGuire to an all-conference caliber season. Elliot has taken the reigns of this program, but nothing is going to change.

“The unique thing we have here, comparing to other coaching changes, I have been here, so I have been a part of laying this foundation,” Elliot said. “We put a lot of work in this program the last two years. A lot of the stuff already in place is part of who I am and it’s what I believe in, that’s why Charlie Fisher hired all of us here, we all shared the same vision.”

A vision that ended after a heartbreaking loss at Weber State University is how the Leathernecks finished off their season. After that loss, Western also lost the heart of their team in linebacker, Brett Taylor and Jaelon Acklin, who put together the best single season a Leatherneck wide receiver has ever had. Elliot will be put to the ultimate test trying to find their replacements.

“We have some positions that we need to fill, re-strengthen and add depth to, but that’s everybody in the country,” Elliot said. “We have key positions that we are very aware of that we need to add recruits and bring guys in to add some depth next year… throughout the evaluation process you have to evaluate not only the football player, but identifying great young men, like Taylor and Acklin.”

Elliot is the right candidate to take on the role of being Western’s newest head coach. Elliot and company was part of the decision to start there. Soon to be senior quarterback McGuire was not expected to start when he was a sophomore, but Elliot and the coaching staff saw something in him that paid off and led the Leatherneck’s to a playoff appearance.

With Elliot and McGuire leading the way for the Leathernecks, it will not be long until football fans see the future player-coach connection on the field to lead the Purple and Gold to a shot at the FCS National Championship.