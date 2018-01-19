Worry about Puerto Rico, not H&M’s ad

Recently, there was a bunch of talk about H&M’s recent clothing designs for children. Featured, there was an African American child wearing a hoodie that depicted the words, “Coolest monkey in the jungle.” Creating controversy over that certain design. Personally, I don’t see the problem. It’s more of a “if the shoe fits,” type of situation.

I understand the fact that they should have chosen their designs more carefully but the situation in general isn’t that serious. H&M has never been one of those bad corporations that have faulty apparel or one to make silly mistakes, such as this one. But the incident has gone too far and has gotten too much attention. Celebrities, normal twitter users, and other social media users all protested against buying any H&M merchandise. That is understandable because it is their time and money. But the whole situation is not that serious and needs to be forgotten.

What should be getting more attention is our fellow state, Puerto Rico. After all, they’ve just gone through a traumatic time due to Hurricane Maria. CNN recently published an article about the fact that “Puerto Rico is lacking nationally in a shortage of medical supplies.” Daily, Puerto Rico’s citizens that have been injured by Hurricane Maria have no supplies to treat their wounds. Hospitals go through hundreds to thousands of IV bags and other medical supplies. And with the lack of supplies, it leaves the patients dependent on these hospitals that no longer offer a suitable treatment. It’s not as if they can go to the next town over because the entire state is in this dilemma. Puerto Rico is a part of the United States but it seems as if we’ve done nothing to help. Instead we focus our attention on a corporation and its silly design.

H&M makes billions of dollars everyday, especially now since so much attention has been focused on them. And as stated before, it’s the people’s decision on where they decide to place their money and time. But aren’t we missing the bigger picture here? An entire state is in need of our help and especially money, yet we give both to irrelevant factors. It’s not as if the government or even our President are going to focus the states attentions on Puerto Rico either. As horrible as that is, it’s the truth. Leaving us, as American citizens the ones who can help. Because we really should be working together in order to help save innocent lives.

While we continue to become pressed and blinded by silly children’s apparel. Everyday medical supplies in Puerto Rico deplete, and there are those who are inching close to death while we sit and worry about a billion dollar corporation. Puerto Rico isn’t able to support patients who come in needing treatment. Not to mention production being very fragile since one of the biggest medical manufacturers resided in Puerto Rico. It’s often hard to distinguish the important things going on in the world when social media distracts us so. But that doesn’t mean we should just take a seat while innocent lives are at risk. Especially since irrelevant issues like the H&M designs have died down.