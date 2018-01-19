New year, new you, and a new New Years resolution

Ringing in the New Year means lots of “New Year, New Me” and lots of New Years resolutions. Unfortunately, it’s also about this far into the year that a lot of those New Years resolutions are quickly dissolving. Either you are coming back to school and it’s just a little too cold to get yourself over to the gym, or maybe the distractions of being back around all your friends has your motivation at an all time low. This is why if you ask me you shouldn’t waste your time making New Years resolutions at all. It’s simply a set up for failure.

According to the Huffington post, only 8% of New Years resolutions are successful. This means that if you make yourself a resolution there is approximately a 92% chance that you are not going to follow through with it. According to Business Insider, 80% of those resolutions don’t even make it past February. So as wonderful as it seems to convince yourself that the New Year is going to bring you new motivation and in return a “new you”, you are really just setting yourself up to begin your year with a failed goal.

Whether you made a New Years resolution this year and it has already failed or you are still successfully working at it, I propose to all of you to change your mindset on how to bring in the New Year completely. Instead of having the pressures of what you “must” do in the New Year, look at it as a new coming of opportunities and enter the year with zero pressures weighing down on you.

Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” When it comes to New Years resolutions it is not uncommon that some of us have made the same goal for numerous years because for some reason you weren’t able to stick to it in the past years.

The pressure of entering the New Year with the feeling of having to do something can actually have the opposite effect that we are looking for. When you enter the New Year with a positive heart and open your mind to new opportunities you will find that your goals will actually be met in the time frame that they are naturally meant to. Perhaps you are meant to lose that 20 pounds you want to, but forcing it in January could be a set up for failure versus perhaps around May you get the drive in your heart to want to work on your summer body and you lose it then. The internal push of wanting to reach your goals when your heart and mind is fully ready to will be much more successful than forcing it upon yourself just because of the date on a calendar.

Setting goals and wanting to better yourself is not just a once a year task, approach 2018 with an open mind and positive attitude and when you are ready to tackle those goals let the timing fall into place.