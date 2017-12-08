K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

Preston M. Bullard, 19, of Galesburg was lodged in McDonough County Jail on December 5 for possession of a controlled substance (psilocin mushrooms).





McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of Preston M. Bullard, 19, of Galesburg on Dec. 6.

On Dec. 5 at 12:40 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle containing Bullard for speeding on Route 9 at 550 East. The deputy had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and the Sheriff’s Office canine was called to the scene and sniffed the vehicle. Deputies confiscated 31 grams of psilocin mushrooms, fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and two pipes with burnt Cannabis residue. The Mushrooms were found hidden in the back seat where Bullard was sitting.

Bullard was lodged in the McDonough County Jail charged with Possession of a controlled substance (psilocin mushrooms).