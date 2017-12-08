The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Western Courier

K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

Preston+M.+Bullard%2C+19%2C+of+Galesburg+was+lodged+in+McDonough+County+Jail+on+December+5+for+possession+of+a+controlled+substance+%28psilocin+mushrooms%29.
Preston M. Bullard, 19, of Galesburg was lodged in McDonough County Jail on December 5 for possession of a controlled substance (psilocin mushrooms).

Preston M. Bullard, 19, of Galesburg was lodged in McDonough County Jail on December 5 for possession of a controlled substance (psilocin mushrooms).

McDonough County Sheriffs office

McDonough County Sheriffs office

Preston M. Bullard, 19, of Galesburg was lodged in McDonough County Jail on December 5 for possession of a controlled substance (psilocin mushrooms).

Isaiah Herard, News Editor
December 8, 2017
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of Preston M. Bullard, 19, of Galesburg on Dec. 6.

 On Dec. 5 at 12:40 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle containing Bullard for speeding on Route 9 at 550 East. The deputy had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and the Sheriff’s Office canine was called to the scene and sniffed the vehicle. Deputies confiscated 31 grams of psilocin mushrooms, fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and two pipes with burnt Cannabis residue. The Mushrooms were found hidden in the back seat where Bullard was sitting.

 Bullard was lodged in the McDonough County Jail charged with Possession of a controlled substance (psilocin mushrooms).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

    News

    Mathis humbled by collegiate experiences

  • News

    WAVE to host Angel Tree program

  • News

    Sexual assault remains prominent on campuses

  • K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

    News

    Lahey uses SOAR to inspire students

  • K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

    News

    Council discusses 2018 tax rates

  • K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

    News

    K-9 sniffs out cocaine

  • News

    Heroin becomes emerging problem

  • K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

    News

    Voigt uses adversity as motivation

  • K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms

    News

    Meth found in cart arrest

  • News

    BOT to address negotiations

The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
K-9 sniffs out psilocin mushrooms