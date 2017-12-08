A sad so-long





Filed under Opinions

After four long years of working for the Western Courier, first as the Assistant Photo Editor, then Photo Editor, and finally Production Manager, my turn has finally come to say goodbye. I remember reading Editor-In-Chief Elana Katz’s goodbye article when I was being trained and feeling struck by it. Through her writing I could sense that it was hard for her to say goodbye, and no, that was not only because the article literally began with “I’ve thought of too many ways to start this column.”

Now, four years later, I can relate to the furthest extent. In fact, I didn’t plan on writing a goodbye column because quite frankly I hate goodbyes. But I knew I would regret it in the future if I didn’t end my time at the Courier the right way.

Coming to Macomb in Fall of 2013 all the way from Puerto Rico, it would be an understatement to say it was hard to adjust. Sure, I wasn’t alone in the sentiment. All my floor mates in the dorm were homesick. But the majority had the luxury of going home on the weekends, and that wasn’t an option for me. Fast forward to the Spring semester of 2013, I was at a house party taking photos of the band performing, and this random person –– highly intoxicated, might I add — came up to me and asked if I was interested in becoming a staff photographer for the student-run newspaper. And that’s how it all began.

I met Mary Friday, who was the Photo Editor at the time, and Katie Gassmann, who was the Opinion Editor. Together we had the most fun I’ve ever had in a work setting. Not only were we coworkers, but we were also friends and there was a sense of community.

On spring break of 2015 we went on an unforgettable road trip across the country. For my 20th birthday I came into the office to my desk covered with pictures of women in bikinis and a text that said, “happy birthday.” It was hysterical. We had fun.

I want to give a special shout out to Rich Moreno for being an outstanding

adviser to the Courier. Sadly, he had to leave us, but I will always remember how caring he was for every one of us and how one time he played Puerto Rican Christmas music out of his computer when I was talking about missing home.

My future goals have shifted slightly ever since becoming an editor for the Western Courier. Not only do I hope to be able to do what I love for a living, but I want to do it with people who make it even more worthwhile. I have the Western Courier to thank for that.