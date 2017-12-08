Good friends will be missed





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Shannon Norris is forcing me to write a 300 word goodbye letter. I was very reluctant, because I didn’t want to take a mugshot, but I’m giving it a shot, anyway.

I just want to start off by thanking Shannon. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have started taking freelance photos, and I definitely would not have applied for the Photo Editor position. Even though we are in way too many organizations together, I could never get tired of the time I get to spend with you. I hate you. Also, I would like everyone to know that Shannon forgot to include me in her goodbye at first, so I almost removed her from mine.

I also should thank Nick Ebelhack for actually giving me the job, even though we all knew that having Shannon and I in the office together would lead to reduced productivity. Thanks for only thinking I was a weirdo for three years of college instead of four, the favor was returned. Thank you for putting up with all the times Shannon and I got food without you, even after you asked to go with us. Thank you for being the person that actually understood the pains of being a Greek organization secretary, and all the bull that goes with it.

Thank you to Pedro Avila, for all the times you covered my butt when I had to last minute leave the office. Also, thank you for giving me someone to talk to when Shannon was too busy to talk to me.

My time in the office has been so much fun, and has given me many memories to look back on.

I’ve always wanted to attend more university events and it had been one of my goals for the past three years. Working with the Courier gave me an excuse to go to those events without looking like a total dork. Thank you to the entire staff this semester, it has truly been memorable. I’m sorry to be leaving, but happy to have had the opportunity.