Farewell from Sports Editor Mat McClanahan

After two years spent at the Western Courier I am forced to give a bittersweet goodbye to all of my wonderful coworkers and only memories to reminisce on my experiences that only the Courier could give me.

During my tenure as a staff writer, assistant sports editor and sports editor I was able to work on my craft as a journalist and learn new techniques for my future. I will still be working for the Courier for my last couple semesters as a Leatherneck, but will not be an editor any longer. I am excited for my new experiences as a student teacher, but will miss opening up “the big purple door” three times a week.

In my first year at the Courier, I was a tennis beat writer that learned to love the sport and really gain a deeper knowledge of the game. I then covered volleyball, which I was already familiar with, so was ecstatic to write about.

After my first two semester writing on different beats I applied as the assistant sports editor and got the job.

I will never forget my first day on the job, Campbell Atkins and I were both brand new to the office and we could not figure out how to open up pagination, the Courier’s software for the newspaper, for the the first two hours that we were in the office. I was so embarrassed and overwhelmed, but quickly made friends with everyone. With that being said, I would like to thank Campbell for all the laughs, debate and for taking on a new experience for both us.

Another person I would like to thank is Devon Greene. Devon was my assistant sports editor and I will cherish the laughs, friendly banter, and hearing your atrocious takes. I hope you are ready to take on the duty of sports editor; you will do great.

Other than all the people that deserve my thanks, I am very appreciative of Western Courier.

Without the help of the Courier I would not have been able to travel the country and do what I love and that is writing. I was able to travel to places like Arizona to North Dakota all because of the opportunity that the Courier gave me. I was able to live out a dream that very few places could offer. I am forever grateful for the Courier and all that it has done for me.

Even though I am saying goodbye to my position, I will still be able to get thrill from Western sports and give my hot takes that never seem to actually come true. The Courier has been too good to me and I am saddened to say goodbye.