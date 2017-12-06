Council discusses 2018 tax rates

Close City Administrator Dean Torreson informs the council in Monday's meeting that pensions contribute cloes to $1 million which is extremely detrimental to the city's budget and deficit reduction plan. Jasmyne Taylor/Courier Staff Jasmyne Taylor/Courier Staff City Administrator Dean Torreson informs the council in Monday's meeting that pensions contribute cloes to $1 million which is extremely detrimental to the city's budget and deficit reduction plan.





Filed under News

At the forefront of the Macomb City Council’s weekly meetings was an ordinance to provide for the levy and collection of taxes for the year 2017 made payable in 2018 for the City of Macomb McDonough County, Illinoito City Administrator Dean Torreson, pensions are the primary budget busters of the city because they contribute close to $1 million on pensions alone, which is the leading cause of the deficit.

“The City of Macomb is under penal restrictions and what that means is that last year’s levied amount minus tax rates and add the inflation rate by the state of Illinois and that will give us a better levy rate,” Torreson said. “The 2.1 percent increase due to the inflation results in $36,743. Altogether we have $178,452 in additional tax revenue for next year.”

The City Council then moved to consideration of a resolution for adoption of the McDonough County Public Transportation Reasonable Modification policy.

“The policy in its entirety is a catch and as the resolution states that the city of Macomb is a participant in the McDonough County Public Transportation,” said City Attorney Kirsten Petrie. “The Reasonable Modification policy as attached is in an effort to offer equal and effective opportunities and access to public transportation services for persons with disabilities in full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.”

After careful considerations, the council moved to approve the engineering services agreement with McClure Engineering for the Southeast and Northwest water main projects.

“The Northwest water main is about 80 percent grantfunded and 20 percent funded from the city of Macomb,” said Public Works director Scott Coker. “The projects are geared toward areas that have a lot of water main breaks. The water pipes are past their expected lifetime and we have a high priority to get the projects going.”

The City Council approved the engineering services agreement with Maurer-Stutz, Inc. for the North Randolph and South Clay design.

“We have two street projects that we’re proposing for next summer,” Coker said. “The first is North Randolph from Calhoun to University. The tentative plan right now is a full overlay and some amount of work at the cemetery, where there’s riff raff along the side. The second part is for Clay Street, and it will be an overlay over there as well. We’ve reviewed the city and those are our two worst streets that we feel fits within our budget for next summer.”

Water Plant Manager Kent Cox was awarded the proposal for the replacement of the electrical motor control center for Spring Lake pumps to AMP Electrical Services in the amount of $17,960.00. The pumps will be downsized from 600 to 400 amps.

Cox was absent in Monday’s meeting, therefore acting as his substitute was Coker who addressed the City Council.

“Kent (Cox) budgeted $100,000 for this year to do this work,” Coker said. “We came in with two bids, one being a low bid around $18,000 and these are at Spring Lake. We’re very dependent on this equipment and its way past its useful life and its something we feel we need to proceed with for a reliability standpoint and for electrical safety in our water treatment system.”

Finally, the City Council approved the 2018 City Council and Committee of the Whole meeting schedules to be changed to 5 p.m. universally.

The next City Council will be a meeting of the Committee of the Whole and will take place next Monday at 5 p.m. in City Hall.