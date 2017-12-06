The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

K-9 sniffs out cocaine

Jacob Grover (top) and Courtney L. Griffith were arrested and lodged in McDonough County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDonough County Sheriffs office

Isaiah Herard, News Editor
December 6, 2017
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of Courtney L. Griffith, 40, and Jacob M. Grover, 29, both of Clarksville, Mo.

 On Dec. 4 at 2:00 a.m. a McDonough County Night Shift Patrol Deputy conducted a regulation traffic stop on Highway 41 at the South end of Bushnell. The officer stopped the vehicle because it crossed the center line on two separate occasions. From the deputy’s assessment of the situation, the sheriff’s office K-9 was called to the scene and sniffed out the vehicle. The Deputy followed up the K-9 unit with a search of his own that led to the seizure of two grams of suspected Cocaine, two used syringes and other items with suspected Cocaine residue on them. Griffith was the driver, Grover was the passenger, and both were placed under arrest.

 Both were also lodged in the McDonough County Jail charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of
drug paraphernalia.

