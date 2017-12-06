Leathernecks prepare to hunt Eagles

The Western Illinois University men’s basketball team (5-2) are scheduled to face the American University Eagles (2-5) this Wednesday in Western Hall at 7 p.m. The Leathernecks aim to add yet another home win under their belt as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Eagles.

Western has had a very strong start to their season, maintaining a positive record and only losing one of five home games this season thus far. Last year’s matchup between the Eagles and Leathernecks resulted in an AU win, and this year Western plans to bounce back from that loss in order to even the score between the two schools.

Not only are the Leathernecks fired up because of their intentions to avenge themselves against the Eagles, but with their previous game ending in a suspenseful, heartbreaking loss to Miami University, Western needs to bounce back during their upcoming game against the eagles to not only maintain their positive record, but to re-boost the morale of the team coming back from such a close loss.

Statistically speaking, the Leathernecks and the Eagles, although not having similar records, are very similar teams from a statistic standpoint. Western currently averages a total of 77.7 points per match while American University averages about 68.7 points per match, meaning that the Leathernecks should expect the Eagles to come out hot on Wednesday with their shots.

As for current stat leaders for the Leathernecks, they have senior guard and forward Dalan Ancrum as Western’s top scorer on the season so far, earing a total of 139 individual points for the Leathernecks. Trailing Ancrum is freshman point-guard Kobe Webster who has raked up a total of 99 points so far this season. Ancrum and Webster were both also the top scorers in their previous game against Miami, collectively earning over half of the 73 points earned.

The Leathernecks had a very high scoring percentage during their previous game against Miami. They plan to continue earning these high numbers throughout their game tonight against the Eagles.

From a defensive standpoint, junior center Brandon Gilbeck continues to dominate in blocks, maintaining his 22 blocks this season so far.

The Leathernecks need to watch out for a strong defensive presence coming from American University as they approach this game. The Eagles’ Jessie Little has raked up a total of 11 blocks this season so far, making him not as esteemed as Gilbeck.

The Leathernecks plan to push this win in order to maintain good momentum and a positive record as they approach their final week of gameplay before winter break. In order to be successful during their last few games before break, the players must all focus on not only playing well on the court, but also put an emphasis on getting enough sleep and eating well in order to keep their energy up during these several hectic weeks.

