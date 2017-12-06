Women’s basketball continues to win





Filed under Sports

MACOMB Ill.- The Western Illinois University women’s basketball program just came off of a dominant 122-40 win over Illinois College, and was looking to take that momentum heading into their matchup against the William Woods University Owls. This was the final game of their three-game home stand. The Leathernecks took on the Owls Tuesday and won 96-57. Western is now 3-0 on the season while the Owls drop to 2-3, this game was their toughest loss so far.

The Leathernecks started off a bit slowly in the first quarter, but they found their rhythm and took a 43-24 lead heading into half time. Senior guard Michelle Farrow had the best all-around performance of her career for the Leathernecks as she went 4-6 with field goals and 2-4 from the three-point line to help her team in their victory. She didn’t do all the work herself though, fellow senior guard Morgan Blumer went 2-3 on both field goals and free throws, scoring her team ten points in the first half.

Another senior guard Emily Clemens, went 1-5 on field goals and 2-2 from the free throw line. She also tallied herself eight assists in the first half. On the William Woods side of the matchup, the Owls junior guard Bailey Rollins went 2-4 on both field goals and three point attempts in the first half, scoring her team ten points as well.

The second half, Western really decided to pull away and start showing the Owls the clinic that they can put on offensively. Farrow had herself a night and went 3-5 for field goals and 2-3 from behind the arc. She ended the game with 18 points and a career high 7 steals, helping her team secure this victory.

Junior guard Taylor Higginbotham had a quietfirst half, but when she got into a rhythm, there wasn’t any stopping her. She went 3-5 and 2-4, scoring her side 14 points this game. Last but certainly not least for the Leathernecks, senior guard Taylor Hanneman went 3-6 on field goals, 3-5 on three-pointers and 2-2 from the free-throw line. She scored her side 17 points in one of best performances of her career.

Overall, the Owls shot at 37 percent for field goals and 40 percent from three-pointers, while Western went 50 percent on field goals and 47 percent on threes, making 16 out of the 34 shots. The Leathernecks also shot 67 percent from the free-throw line while the Owls only made 54 percent.

Overall the Owls played a good game and seemed to really test the Leathernecks early on, but soon after the Leathernecks wore them down and started exposing their defense to score 96 points. The team is already off to a great start as most people had expected and they are going to try and keep this win streak going.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Leathernecks will have their first away match as they go and visit the Northern Illinois University Huskies. The game is set to start at 1 p.m.

Twitter: bradjp08