Tackle finals like a professional

Filed under Opinions

Everyone is painfully aware of the horrors of finals, which are the toiling days ahead of us. Resulting in eye bags, studying for long hours and not getting enough sleep. Not to mention other priorities in your life that can amplify your stress too. So, it’s important to know how to cope and deal with your stress accordingly.

Not everyones is the same when dealing with stressing times, such as the ones we’re dealing with now. But it’s important to acknowledge and straightforwardly deal with your stressors in order to have some stability.

Personally, I have already felt the fatigue and pain of studying. I get distracted easily too, so it’s hard not to procrastinate. And when I tread into the loop of studying for a few seconds then on to watching something on Netflix, it only amplifies my stress.

Then I’m in a cycle of wanting to study four hours straight and we all know, that’s not what’s most likely going to happen. So, then again the stress comes again.

But I don’t just immediately give up after a few fails, because I’m here for a reason. Just like you, to get an education and fill this world with what I have to offer.

Which leads me to creating an effective system for not getting off track and making the most out of finals week.

I study 25 minutes for each subject with a five minutes break, four times in a time span of a day. I try to do this twice a day but usually after a day of class, sleep is

the priority.

It has surprisingly helped reduce my stress and created a more focused aura around my study habits, although it is something that I needed to practice; I’m slowly getting better. And with just altering my study habits, I found that my stress level feel a

bit reduced.

Studying and engaging your mind aren’t the only ways to get out of this rut of stress. It’s also important to be physically active and mindful of what you eat.

It’s difficult to not eat junk food while studying along with on your free hours, laying in bed for hours.

It sometimes helps with the stress to have an hour or two to yourself, getting caught up in your phone but it’s not very helpful during finals week.

Getting at least 30 minutes of doing something outside actively or just some cardio inside your dorm will definitely lift your mental and physical state.

The 30 minutes you could be watching something on Netflix can definitely be paused for the greater good of yourself.

Next up would be something I would most highly reccomend for the reduction of stress. Cutting out sugars and processed foods is the best decision you could make these upcoming weeks. I know eating healthy sucks but when you’re running on a bag of hot Cheetos and some Dr. Pepper at 12 a.m, you’re gonna feel your bad decision. At least cutting out one bad item a day just for this week, your body will thank you immensely. And we all could use a little bit more energy to get through the week.