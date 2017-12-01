Ott inspires children through fishing

John Ott, a Western Illinois University sophomore studying broadcasting, spent this past summer away from the cameras to work at a unique camp in Oxford, Maine called Kamp Kohut.

Ott was a fishing instructor for kids ages 8 through 16 who attended the camp. Costing approximately $10,000 for the campers, Ott and the rest of the counselors made their summer worthwhile with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

“Basically, throughout the whole camp the kids get to learn, like, super cool skills,” Ott said. “All the counselors are skilled in something, so it’s not just about entertaining the kids. Like I was the fishing counselor and the wake board instructor. There was also field hockey, gymnastics, golf, but also things like DJing, computer science and just everything you can imagine.”

According to Ott, he did not actually apply for the position as the fishing instructor, but he believes Kamp Kohut found him through the Western fishing team, which is now a club.

“They were interested and wanted to know if I wanted to be a fishing counselor, and I thought that sounded pretty cool,” Ott said. “Then I looked into it a lot more, and I called my mom, I was like, ‘Mom, this seems pretty sweet.’ Next thing I know, June 7 I was flying out to Maine.”

Unexpectedly, Ott found himself among counselors of unique backgrounds. He said Kamp Kohut hired counselors through Camp America, an organization that recruits potential camp counselors internationally.

“In Maine, out of all the camp counselors, about 80 of us, only 8 of us were Americans,” Ott said. “It was cool to show up there when I didn’t know there would be international people. There were people from like London, New Zealand, South Africa, East Belfast. It was crazy.”

Ott said choosing to work at the camp the entire summer was nerve-racking, but he was glad he made the brave decision to go.

“One of the reasons I went to camp was to kind of get away from home because I had just got out of a really bad relationship, so it was a way to move on with my life,” Ott said. “I went to Maine not knowing anything about it. I had never seen the ocean before, but I decided to just hop on a plane and fly alone for the first time. I went knowing I wasn’t going to be home for another three months.”

Kamp Kohut counselors were only allowed to use their personal belongings such as their cellphones for 30 minutes a day. This ended up not being a challenge for Ott.

“It was like the greatest feeling ever knowing that I didn’t care who texted me, and I didn’t care what my notifications were,” Ott said. “It helped me learn that you don’t need your phone to have friends.”

Among the lifelong friends, Ott made at the summer camp, was an unforeseen love interest from Ireland.

“I did meet a girl named Siobhan,” Ott said. “It’s kind of cool because I got to meet someone and get really close. We never officially dated, because she lives in Ireland and I live in the U.S. We are an ocean away is what we say. We kind of made it work though, and she’s probably going back to camp, which means I’m probably going back.”