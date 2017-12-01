Jerk Shop introduces variety to Macomb





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In the spirit of entrepreneurship and expanding the variety of food choices on campus, three Western Illinois University students opened a new restaurant, “The Jerk Shop,” a Chicago-style Jamaican jerk cuisine house located at 602 North Lafayette Street directly across from West Pierce Liquors.

“My sisters and I were unsuccessful in finding a job in Macomb, so we decided to start our own business,” said restaurant owner and manager Kadejia Berkley via Twitter.

As a result of their insufficient employment opportunities, Berkley and her sisters made a bold choice to open The Jerk Shop as a solution, .According to Berkley, the process of opening a successful business is time-consuming and difficult, however, Berkley and her twin sisters had help available.

“The process can be complicated considering the multiple tasks needed to open a restaurant are never easy,” Berkley said. “We started in August around the beginning of the semester and it took my sisters and I about three months to put the location together with the help of our parents.”

Berkley said working as full-time university students and full-time business owners taught her discipline and excellent time management skills to be sure all class related responsibilities get done in a timely fashion.

“The biggest challenge so far has been balancing full-time students and being business owners,” Berkley said. However, my sisters and I have tried our best to overcome the challenge by keeping a majority of our focus on school and earning our degrees. We also try not to let the business become too much of a distraction.”

Kadejia Berkely reiterated The Berkley family’s primary reason for innovating The Jerk Shop with the goal to bring a diverse menu and various food options to the Macomb and Western community.

“We serve Jamaican Jerk Cuisine,” Berkley said. “Menu items range from chicken and steak tacos, chicken and steak nachos, loaded chicken and steak fries, and we also serve chicken tips.”

Located less than a mile away from Western’s campus, students can easily obtain the Berkley’s Jamaican cuisine, however, The Jerk Shop also offers their meals for delivery.

Cameron Steele, a senior at Western is impressed by the idea of bringing Chicago-style food to Macomb through entrepreneurship.

“The whole idea of them bringing it out here was nice because it brought an actual Chicago restaurant out here to Macomb,” Steele said. “The food is good. I always buy the jerk fries, but all in all I think their minds are in the right place.”

According to Santino Proctor, a student at Western, the food is above average, but very spicy.

“The food is amazing, but sometimes it may be too spicy,” Proctor said. “It’s good to eat there when you get sick of the dorm food and don’t feel like cooking. It’s surprising to see people our age start their own business while also attending school.”

The Jerk Shop will reopen Saturday, Dec. 2, as Berkley welcomes consumers to try a variety of Jamaican Jerk cuisine.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday: 1 p.m. to midnight, closed Sunday.