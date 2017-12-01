MPD makes burglary arrest

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of Donald H. Friday, 22, of Bushnell, Ill., yesterday.

On November 29 at 9:30 p., the McDonough County Night Patrol arrested Friday due to an active warrant charging him with burglary. The warrant was issued the previous day, Nov. 28 in McDonough County.

The warrant was issued after an investigation into stolen property that was reported and recovered in Bushnell on Nov. 24. The McDonough County Sheriff’s office has been searching for Friday since then and has reason to believe he fled out of the backdoor as police approached the Bushnell residence to recover the stolen property.

Friday was lodged in McDonough County Jail pending a $75,000 bond, ten percent to apply.