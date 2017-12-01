Campus recreation hosts health fair

Filed under News, Showcase

To encourage Western Illinois University students to promote a healthy lifestyle, especially close to finals week, Campus Recreation hosted the Fall 2017 Health and Fitness Fair at the Spencer Recreation Center on Wednesday.

According to Vian Neally, Campus Recreation Assistant Director for Marketing, the health and fitness fair was an annual event that the recreation center had for several years to encourage students to learn more about the resources available to them and to get answers for any healthy living questions that might need an answer.

“I think that they are doing a good job addressing everybody,” said Zack Jones, Campus Recreation graduate assistant. “They are able to take apart each individual age group and say ‘ok, this person can focus more on this issue that they can run into and this age group can run into this issue,’ so they are able to adjust their content to the age group rather than one size fits all approach.”

“It’s just like for personal training,” Neally said. “Say, if someone comes in and wants a personal trainer, they are going to adapt, whether if you are an 18-year-old or if you are a non-traditional student. Even then, if you are a non-traditional student, you’re going to have different needs according to your body type.”

Office of Public Safety Sergeant Derick Watts gave students advice at the fair on making sure that someone knows which route is taken home in case of an emergency and how to prevent burglaries from occurring in their houses and apartments during break. Both OPS and the Macomb Police Department would be conducting more patrols near campus when students were not in Macomb during break.

“You want to make that everything is locked up,” Watts said. “It’s the season of people giving gifts, but it is also the season that people steal things.”

Watts said that OPS does have electronic device registration sheets that students could use to fill out their electronic devices’ information, whatever they are cell phones, tablets, desktops, laptops, personal music players or their video game systems that would make it easier to track the information in case the item gets stolen and be put into a national database, especially if the stolen items get pawned or sold online.

“If law enforcement officers caught somebody in Chicago with a bunch of stolen items and they run those serial numbers, they could come back and say, ‘oh, that was taken from Macomb, Ill. and they would contact us to see if we want to press charges” Watts said.

Some of the other issues covered during the health fair include healthy eating habits from Campus Dining and Student Association for Nutrition Education (SANE), alcohol awareness from the Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) Resource Center and the School of Nursing. The School of Nursing also covered fitness, exercise, STD and STI prevention, nutrition and stress management during the health fair. AOD Resource Center stressed that only people of the legal drinking age should drink alcohol responsibly.

New to the University Counseling Center (UCC) is the relaxation skills workshop with three one-hour sessions on Mondays from 2-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.

“The purpose of the workshops is basically to help students when they are feeling anxious or stressed, especially when finals are coming up,” said Kelsie Schoonover, UCC graduate assistant. “So, one-hour sessions are basically different exercises, deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation type techniques, just help students feel more confident.”

Schoonover said that for the moment, students do not need to make an advance appointment for the relaxation skills workshops nor having to see a counselor at the UCC. She said that the workshops should be beneficial for students that were seeing a counselor.

“It helps students to relax or if say they are seeing a counselor right now and maybe if they cannot see their counselor like if it is every two weeks, maybe attending this session once a week might help out too,” Schoonover said. “I know that the counseling staff is really busy, so that is kind of the purpose of the workshop too.”

If any students are unable to come to the workshops and cannot reach a counselor, the UCC would still be able to help with any anxiety and stress issues that they might have as it gets closer to finals week.

“We do have different things on our websites or Facebook page that will help students with deep breathing and walking through self-help videos,” Schoonover said. “Also, you can call the counseling center, even if you can’t get in with a counselor right away, you can meet with a graduate assistant and we can go over with deep breathing and other techniques to help with that.”

Neally said that students should take the time to go to the Recreation Center during the stressful week of finals to receive help and guidance.

“I would like for students to think about us when they get stressed, especially at the end of the semester when you are working with finals” Neally said. “We all get overwhelmed and stressed out, so if they can take a little bit of time away from their studies and come here to the rec center, it can really help them build a focus on their finals.”