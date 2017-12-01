‘America doesn‘t need a toddler in a suit’





Filed under Opinions

Last Tuesday it was reported that President Trump hired undocumented immigrants, paying them $4 an hour for his demolition project. According to CNN there were hundreds of undocumented workers working for Trump back in 1980. Admitting that they would work 12-16 hour shifts without any safety equipment provided. This isn’t surprising considering the fact that Trump is a cold hearted businessman. And this cold hearted man is now our president, who not only scrutinizes immigrants but has proved to support cheap labor. There are so many red flags about our current president that have gone ignored ever since election day.

It’s only a matter of time before Americans can truly see that this man is an unfit leader. Sure, he is a successful businessman, but he lacks the compassion and empathy that is needed to lead a country. It’s understandable that most Americans would turn to him to get us out of our debts, it also makes sense as to why he even won the election. But to decide the best outcome for Americans, he has proved ignorant. He throws tantrums online, he disrespects women, he taunts dangerous leaders and is a hypocrite of his

own words.

Trump needs to be stopped. From his actions, I know that I am not the only one who fears what he’ll do next. His words are so vulgar and offensive, no leader such as Kim Jong Un would ever in their right mind cooperate with him. Our only hope is if he stumbles onto an impeachment, but that will likely not happen until he’s done wreaking havoc. There was a time in my mind that I believed there was a possibility for Trump to turn his horrible ways around and start acting for the good of the people. Maybe when he finally saw the difficulties of presidency, he would learn that the good of the people matters the most. Because in the end, we are the ones who suffer the repercussions of his actions. And no matter what or where Americans came from, they are still here on American soil, making them an American.

My mother raised me to see the good in everyone, no matter what. But Trump takes that all away. He is a selfish man who doesn’t care about the people who elected him. He leads almost like a toddler throwing a tantrum. Cursing and rudely crying until he himself is appeased. America doesn’t need a toddler in a suit, we need an empathetic, compassionate leader to get us away from our dark days. But Trump is just pushing us forward to a future that doesn’t look so bright. And the only thing we can seem to do is stand by as bystanders, as he wrecks our country.

It’s sad and discouraging, that because of this man and his actions, our generation might not even see the future generations. We might be nuked at any second or thrown into a war. It’s scary and saddening to see such a man wheeling the lives of millions without any course of action, we the people can take.