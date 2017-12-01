Social media promotes good body image





Filed under Opinions

Is social media turning us millennials into narcissists? It’s something the older generation has been accusing us of for a while now, and if makes sense why. There are who-knows-how-many Instagram models out there getting thousands of likes for showing off their bodies and how beautiful they are. That seems to essentially be what the whole modeling industry is about: showing off how beautiful you are. Most people pay more attention to the models than the products they are advertising. So does all the attention make them narcissists? What about us normal people, who are happy with however many likes we can get? Although there will always be exceptions, I have to say that for the most part, the answer is no. And even if it does, maybe a little narcissism isn’t such a bad thing.

Social media has come a long way with promoting good body image. Not too long ago, the Instagram models and all their beauty was putting a lot of pressure on teens and young adults to look a certain way in order to be “beautiful.” Although this pressure is nowhere near gone, social media has come a long way in promoting positive body image.

So maybe a little narcissism is a good thing. In a time where so many people (especially young girls) feel so lowly about themselves and how they look, getting positive feedback on social media can help people feel better about themselves. Now, I am not saying that a person’s sense of self-worth should be based on how many likes you get on an Instagram picture, I’m simply saying that when you post that picture and get a bunch of likes on it, it feels pretty good.

So while I am sure there are a number of people out there who are truly narcissistic and love to post all over social media about themselves, it does not mean that we all are like that. There is no harm in allowing yourself to feel beautiful, and sometimes social media can help. While we shouldn’t seek approval from others over social media, allowing others to like your social media posts can make you feel pretty good about yourself, and there is nothing wrong with that.

So back to the main question — if someone continues to post pictures and gets tons and tons of likes, can it turn them into a narcissist if they weren’t one already? I’m no psychologist, but I’ll admit it seems like something that could happen. However, clearly, this is not something that happens to everyone. There are plenty of people out there getting hundreds or thousands of likes and still don’t like the way they look. While social media can sway our opinions of ourselves either way, I don’t believe it has a strong enough influence to form our opinions completely. There are people who get lots of likes and don’t like how they look, and there are people who don’t get a lot of likes and do like how they look. Social media may be a booster to one’s self-esteem, but it is not a determining factor.

All in all, it does seem possible that social media success could turn a person into a narcissist. But not the whole millennial generation. So while there may be a select few sitting on their own imaginary pedestal, most of us are out here just happy to get a little confidence boost now and then.