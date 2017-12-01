Alabama special election is apparently not a no-brainer





In just a few weeks, the citizens of Alabama will vote in one of the most highly contested elections of the past few decades, with exceptions in the 2016 presidential election between now-president businessman and racist real estate developer Donald Trump and former Secretary of State, New York Senator and first lady Hillary Clinton.

I’m referencing, of course, the Alabama senate special election — which will take place on Dec. 12 — between attorney and prosecutor of Ku Klux Klan members Doug Jones, who is running as a Democrat, and Republican Roy Moore, a twice-former Alabama Supreme court justice who was suspended from the Court for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument — who he himself commissioned — and for directing probate judges to continue enforcing Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriage, a cut-and-dry unconstitutional action.

The reasons why this election is on the forefront of the national political consciousness are innumerable, it’s difficult to even know where to begin.

Firstly, if Moore wins, the Republicans will strengthen their senate voting base and more easily pass legislation. If Jones wins, it won’t secure a Democratic majority; however, given that some moderate Republicans like Maine’s Susan Collins and, at inexplicable times, Arizona’s John McCain vote against their party, it will further increase the Democrat’s ability under New York’s Chuck Schumer’s leadership to obstruct Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s and the Republican party’s legislative push for trickle down tax cuts and taking away healthcare from poor people.

Secondly, the controversies surrounding Moore are at best troubling and at worst criminal. On Nov. 9, The Washington Post reported that four women had accused Moore of sexual misconduct. Just a few days later, another woman came forward and said that Moore was giving her unwanted attention when she was 15-years-old. At the time, Moore was in his thirties. Moore has, of course, denied all the allegations.

Republicans at the national level, even turtle-face McConnell has said that if the allegations are true — which is more than likely — Moore should step aside. Trump, who has a vivid and documented history of misogyny and sexual abuse, on the other hand, said that the people of Alabama should consider Moore’s side of the story, too. Although so far, there isn’t another side.

The crux of Moore’s campaign now is that no matter what he’s done in the past, no matter how many young, teenage girls he’s preyed on, no matter how many books he’s written arguing women shouldn’t run for political office, no matter how many dirty tactics he uses to sow distrust of real journalism, he is always going to be better than the baby-killing Democrat Jones.

Moore’s wife, Kayla, argued during a pro-Moore rally that Jones is “for full-term abortions.” Stephen Moore, of no relation to the senate Candidate and a former adviser to Trump, defended Moore on CNN saying, “(Jones) is no saint, either. (Jones) is for partial-birth abortion, in a state that’s highly Christian and Catholic, so, you know, there is no moral high ground here.”

Stephen Moore isn’t fully committing to the pro-life (read: anti-choice) argument so much as he is explaining the ever-present political risk of pro-choice Democrats running in the southern bible belt.

Leave it to the Republicans to take an issue that is so universally clear in every aspect and twist it into a battle for “freedom” or “liberty” or any of those absurd trigger words that spark a fire of domestic nationalism in their reactionary base. Those who are against abortions simply value the life and liberty of an unburn fetus over the life and liberty of the woman who has to subject herself to nine months of pregnancy.

Roy Moore and his camp believe wholeheartedly that life begins at conception, when a fertilized egg is no bigger than the period that ends this sentence.

After Jones said, “once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child — that’s where I become a right-to-lifer,” on Meet the Press in September, Alexandra DeSanctis, writing for the National Review, said Jones, “supports the right to an abortion right up until the child is delivered, the most extreme possible stance.” Talk about “reasonable” Republicans taking arguments to their “logical” conclusions.

To Republicans like Moore and DeSanctis, it doesn’t matter that, according to the Centers for Disease Control, abortions performed after the 20th week of pregnancy account for just 1.3 percent of all abortions in the U.S. It doesn’t matter that, in Colorado just a few years ago, young women were offered free birth control and the abortion rate, specifically those sought out by teenagers, fell by 42 percent. It doesn’t matter that, much to the chagrin of the Republican Party that champions pro-abstinence sex education, abstinence isn’t effective in preventing sexual activity or teen pregnancy. It doesn’t matter that public services like food stamps, paid parental leave and universal healthcare can lower teen and unwanted pregnancies. None of that matters.

What matters, according to pundit and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, are votes for tax cuts for the rich and votes for Supreme Court justices.

To say that a federal election in the U.S. has come down to a fight between an accused and published, respectively, pedophile and misogynist and a man who wants to give pregnant women their rightful autonomy is troubling may be the understatement of the century.

What’s more troubling is that, according to JMC Analytics, Change Research and Emerson College, Moore is still polling ahead of Jones, even when Alabamans know all that they do about the two candidates.

I guess the answer to the age old question — what’s worse, giving women autonomy over their bodies or pedophilia — has finally been found.