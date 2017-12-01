Leathernecks tame the Cougars

Filed under Showcase, Sports

The Western Illinois University women’s basketball team took on the Chicago State University Cougars at home this past Wednesday and dominated 71-54. The Leathernecks move on to 6-2 on the season while the Cougars drop to 0-7. This was the 36th win over Chicago State in the series history.

Junior guard Taylor Higginbotham led the team with 17 points and a career high 14 rebounds. Senior guard Morgan Blumer also scored 17 points. Following Higginbotham and Blumer, was senior guard Michelle Farrow with 12 points and senior guard Emily Clemens with 9.

“I had a feeling that this game would be tough to get in a rhythm, especially after we just played them a week ago,” said head coach JD Gravina. “That’s a tough turnaround and credit to Chicago State. I thought they were scrappy and they did a great job of getting their hands on the ball after we coughed it up. We had some kids step up which made a big difference. I thought Taylor Higginbotham’s mentality has been off the charts over the last couple of weeks and that’s been big for our team. I also give a lot of credit to the bench when they came in and picked us up.”

In the first half, senior guard Michelle Farrow scored back-to-back threes and helped the Leathernecks to a 10-point lead early on. At the end of the first quarter the score was 27-16.

The Purple and Gold kept the momentum going and were up by eight points going into half time.

After the third quarter, the Leathernecks secured a 13-point lead which would carry into the remainder of the game. With 7:47 left in the game, Higginbotham and Blumer both netted a pair of threes to give Western the 20-point advantage.

Clemens recorded her 47th career game with five or more assists. Blumer tied her career high of five steals for the second time.

This game marked Farrow’s 15th career game double-digit scoring. Senior forward Krishna Merriman set a career high in both rebounds and steals. She had four rebounds on the night and two steals. Lastly, Higginbotham recorded her seventh career double-double and set a career high in both rebounds and steals as well.

The Leathernecks will hit the road and are set to play Wichita State University today. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. at the Charles Koch Arena. The Wichita State Shockers are 2-6 on the season and they are still trying to get into the groove with their new head coach Keitha Adams. Their two wins being against the University of California-Irvine and Missouri State University.

The Shockers hold an overall 15-8 advantage over the Leathernecks in the all time seriers. and the last time the Purple and Gold came out on top was 1991. Western is 2-1 on the road this year and look to improve in the all-time series and their road record tonight. Senior forward Rangie Bessard leads the Shockers with 17 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

