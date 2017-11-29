Western Alum Battles Leukemia





Western Illinois University alumni Anthony Fillingham fought in Iraq during his time working for the Illinois National Guard, but now he is fighting another battle, leukemia.

Fillingham first graduated from Western in 1994 with a double major in applied Mathematics and Computer Science and Law Enforcement and Judicial Administration and started working with the Macomb Police Department for 19 years as a police officer, field-training officer and defensive tactics officer.

A childhood dream of Filligaham was to serve in the military, and regretting that he did not enlist when he was younger, he decided to join the Illinois National Guard in May 2003.

“At the age of 32, I swore to protect our country and joined the Illinois National Guard as an infantryman assigned to the 1/131 Infantry,” Filligham said. “I joined infantry because I wanted to find the biggest challenge for me personally.”

That decision led Fillingham to his only deployment to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Our battalion was sent to Fort Polk, LA for 15 months to replace the OPFOR battalion as they were being sent to Iraq,” Fillingham said. “So, for 15 months, the battalion took on the roles of al-Qaeda and the Taliban as we trained over 50,000 troops before they went overseas to fight our country’s real enemy.

“After leaving the National Guard in 2011 and retiring from the Macomb Police Department in 2014, Fillingham decided to make the change to become a special education teacher, so he returned to Western to earn his degree in special education.

“Within a few months, I was quite bored and looking for a change,” Fillingham said. “Shortly after that I began substitute teaching at a school I used to work at as a police officer. At the school, Project Insight, I fell in love with education and the students. I decided to pursue a second career as a special education teacher. As I was a veteran with plenty of unused veteran education benefits, I saw no reason not to challenge myself. Western was already my alma mater and has an excellent education program.”

When Fillingham returned to Western, during a trip to the Beu Health Center, he found out that he had FLT3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“I was diagnosed very early during the onset of my disease,” Fillingham said. “It’s theorized I was diagnosed within two weeks of onset. This is very rare and unusual in leukemia. I bless the care I received at Beu Health Center under Dr. Michael Waters with his quick and efficient diagnosis. On May 24, it was confirmed I had leukemia and that same day I was admitted to the Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL. I spent the next 40 days and 40 nights receiving two rounds of chemo treatment to place me in a state of initial remission. After that I was released from the hospital for a few weeks.”

“Although I have no siblings, I was very blessed to have several perfect anonymous donors,” Fillingham said. “This was one of my biggest fears. I believe everyone who has leukemia is afraid there will not be a stem cell transplant donor available for them. When I received word a donor existed for me, I felt a huge weight lift off my chest.”

Fillingham received treatment for his leukemia for years and he was grateful that the veterans at Western took the time to help pay with his care. Right now, he’s staying in an apartment in Chicago for long-term cancer patients so that he could be close to the University of Chicago Hospital during the first 100 days after his stem cell.

“I don’t know much about what happens after one year from stem cell transplant as I am still taking this one day at a time, but with some plans for the future,” Fillingham said. “I’m down a bit, but not out.”