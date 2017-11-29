Western hosts giving Tuesday





In light of the holiday season, the Western Illinois University Foundation and Development Office wanted to encourage the Western community to give during Giving Tuesday yesterday.

According to Director of Annual Giving Tim Hallinan, Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that started in 2012 when over 1,400 charities formed a coalition to use social media to encourage people to give during the holiday season.

“As people participate in Giving Tuesday, we’re asking that as they consider giving to their own charities that day, that they also consider giving to Western Illinois University as one of them,” Hallinan said.

Hallinan said that the Foundation and Development Office will reach out to faculty, staff and alumni at several times during the year to encourage them to give to Western.

“Giving Tuesday, being toward the end of the calendar year, it seems a good platform for us to do that,” Hallinan said. “Rather than asking on Giving Tuesday and then again toward the end of the year, it seems that when many people are coming together to make their end of the year gifts, so it seems to be a natural fit for us.”

Hallinan said that Western’s goal of Giving Tuesday was for 250 donors to donate any monetary amount to Western towards Giving Tuesday. Donors can designate their gifts to any genre they choose, whether it is a scholarship, an academic department or send the gift to where the greatest need is for Western.

“Giving Tuesday is one day of giving, it’s a 24 hours event on Nov. 28,” Hallinan said. “We put the campaign page up a little bit early for faculty and staff to make their advance gift if they so choose, but also for people to register as advocates. It gives them time leading up to the day to register as an online advocate. It helps push the effort online.”

Advocates encouraged donors to give during Giving Tuesday through their social media platforms, whether it is Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, by either sharing their advocate links on the Giving Tuesday page, taking an “unselfie” of holding a sign telling donors why they give and using the hashtags #GivingTuesday and #LeathernecksGive.

“In addition to be an advocate, instead of just sharing a link, they can go back to the campaign page and track individual numbers of how many clicks generated, how many gifts they helped generate and the number of dollars that they help generate for Western as an advocate,” Hallinan said.

Advocates can also offer a matching gift, offer a challenge or tell their own story on why they gave their gift to Western.

“We saw this with other giving opportunities earlier in the year is that people really wanted to make an impact with their gift beyond the traditionally giving,” Hallinan said. “The idea of the challenge and the match are that donors can either match a gift, a typical match would be if a donor says, ‘I’m going to match all gifts up to $100,000,’ that way, a donor can double their impact by participating in a match. A challenge would be more if a donor says ‘if this campaign raises $5,000, I’ll contribute an additional $5,000. It gives our donors some flexibility to multiply the impact of their gift by inspiring an increase of donations for us.”

Hallinan stressed that donors can give any amount to Giving Tuesday, even if is a small monetary gift.

“Giving Tuesday, the way we see it is about participation,” Hallinan said. “It’s not so much about the amount, but rather that they participate and help us to reach the goal of 250 donors. The number of donors that we see for Giving Tuesday really sends a message out for people’s affinity of Western, so helping us reach that participation is as bit as important as the amount that someone can give.”

To make a gift to the Giving Tuesday campaign or to sign up as an advocate, go to http://bit.ly/WesternGT17. The campaign will remain opened until Nov. 30.