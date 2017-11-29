UHDS works with SGA on dining





The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted guest speakers Ketra Russell and John Biernbaum of University Housing and Dining Services (UHDS) to discuss Western Illinois University’s dining, student fees and what is to come in the spring semester at yesterday’s meeting.

Russell said UHDS conducts surveys on about half of the dining locations on Western’s campus, so they can obtain feedback on aspects such as food quality, speed of service and presentation of the food Sodexo serves.

“Sodexo does customer satisfaction surveys one time a year,” Russell said. “Sodexo operates all the dining locations on campus, not only those in the residence halls, but also those in the union, Dividends, etc.”

Russell went on to mention how they take the input into consideration immensely based on the surveys from Western students. Biernbaum expressed how much Sodexo cares about the student’s, staff’s and the UDHS’s feedback.

The nuances of the contract between Western and Sodexo were also discussed. Biernbaum said the contract consists of very dynamic meal plans. Although Western uses a different system than other Universities, it ends up working in the student’s favor, according to Biernbaum.

Russell stated how the Sodexo dining operations are paid for by the students who live on campus, so their feedback is essential for good eating.

“All of the units that we have on campus, which includes Sbarro’s, Einstein’s, Bayliss/Henninger and Corbin/Olson dining centers, the C- Stores, all of those are funded by, first and foremost, our board paying students, our residents in the residence halls,” Russell said. “That is why we work so closely with Council.

According to Russell, Western signed a five-year contract with Sodexo with three 1 year renewables. As of now, the university is on the first year of one of those renewables. There are plans to execute the next two of the renewable years.

Russell continued by stating how since there has been a decline in student enrollment, it has forced UHDS to make necessary changes to the dining centers on campus, such as changing opening times and closing some units. It was also mentioned how Western is in the last year of their contract with Sbarro in the University Union, meaning there will be a future evaluation on what will open in that space.

There was also discussion on the possible changes of student fees. According to Russell some of the items that are supported by fees are talent grants, athletics, campus recreation, the University Union, technology, the Beu Health Center and the GoWest Transit system.

“We are actually working on some potential larger changes to fees, as we have some higher fees than our sister institutions in the state, so we are looking at what we can do to reduce our expenses,” Russell said.

Moving forward, Unity Senator Natasha Kelch proposed SGA Bill 2017-2018.03 to change the single stall restrooms into gender neutral restrooms. This caused a vast misunderstanding at the meeting due to gender neutral restrooms being implemented during the previous academic year.

“I think this bill suffers two main problems,” said Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan. “First, it lacks specificity. I really wanted to see like what specific halls this was going to be implemented in. Second, the language of it is kind of vague, especially the third clause. I think it really needs to be rewritten to be more specific, so we do know what is being talked about.”

However, the bill ended up being passed without being reworded.

SGA also passed the Bill 2017-2018.02 to collaborate with Facilities Management to create a natural barrier between the Frisbee golf course and the Lincoln/Washington/Grote parking lot.

The next SGA meeting will be held on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Capital Rooms of the University Union.