Council discusses transportation policy

City Administrator Dean Torreson look over the McDonough County Public Transportation Reasonable Modification Policy during Monday's Commitee of the Whole meeting.





f the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), McDonough County Public Transportation (MCPT)Director Nathan Cobb proposed a Reasonable Modification Policy during Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

According to MCPT Director Nathan Cobb, the Department of Transportation revised their policy in 2015 allocating public transportation systems to allow people with disabilities to have reasonable accommodations in accordance to the Americans with the ADA and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The Illinois Department of Transportation also adopted the policy and is asking the public transportation systems in Illinois to adopt the policy as well.

“The purpose is for the reasonable modification policy is to operate on an effective opportunity and access to public transportation to individuals with disabilities and to come full compliance to the ADA,” Cobb said.

Cobb said the MCPT was already providing some reasonable accommodations, like having a demand transportation system for those who cannot use the GoWest bus system and that all GoWest buses are wheelchair accessible. The new reasonable modification policy will allow people to make a request, like being picked up at a different door due to a low number of steps or allowing a diabetic to have a snack or a drink when their blood sugar is low.

“If a passenger asks for something outside of our service area or outside of our service time, that would be something that would be denied,” Cobb said.

The MCPT Reasonable Modification Policy will be for both the MCPT Demand Response and the Go West bus system and once enacted, requests can be made in writing or orally. The measure will be voted on the Dec. 4 City Council meeting.

In other business, City Administrator Dean Torreson said that the Public Works Committee met twice in the last month to discuss and recommend the capital improvement projects for 2018, which includes two water main projects.

“One is that you know about, that is in the northwest water main replacement,” Torreson said. “It is estimated to be $677,000 which $450,000 of that will be from a grant that we applied for and I think it was the third time that we applied for it and we were successful.”

The remaining estimated cost of $227,000 for the northwest water main replacement cost will come from the City of Macomb water fund. The southeast water main replacement project estimated cost will be $425,000, which $350,000 will come from the City of Macomb water fund and the remaining $75,000 will come from the infra sales tax.

“Along one side of the road, there are water mains and we are going to replace them,” Interim Public Works Director Scott Coker said. “All of these pipes in the northwest section that are going to be replaced are cast iron that we are replacing.”

Coker said that the eventual goal is to replace all the cast iron water mains with plastic water mains and it would take a long time to be able to achieve the entire replacement of the city water main pipes. Coker recommended that residents and businesses that have rust in their water to let the water department know so that the water main can be flushed out, especially if the water has been sitting in the pipes for a while.

The next City Council meeting will be on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at

City Hall.