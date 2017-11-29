Online shopping beats Black Friday





“Shop till you drop” is never more literal than it is on Black Friday. Squeezing between people here, throwing elbows for the last crock pot there, Black Friday is a war zone. The hustle and bustle of shopping on this famous day is one unlike any other. The thrill of getting that last Razor scooter can be a good one, but at the end of it all is it really worth it? I’ve never been much of an online shopper, but when it comes to Black Friday it is definitely the way to go.

There are many pros and cons between the online shopping and the regular brick-and-mortar stores, but for Black Friday your best bet is online. The first big pro to doing your shopping online this day is that you have a much higher chance of being able to get the items you are shopping for. The stores only get in a limited supply of the items so your chance of getting the one you desire is often slim. If you are really determined, however, you would have to show up to the stores hours before the doors open to sit outside and save your spot near the front. This used to be fun a few years ago when the stores opened at midnight, but sadly that’s not the case anymore. Walmart’s and Target’s across the country were opening as early as 6pm on Thanksgiving evening this year. For me that’s right in the middle of my family holiday. Although you won’t be getting the hectic thrill of Black Friday shopping, if you do it online you are able to spend more of your thanksgiving with your family and have a much higher chance of being able to get what you are shopping for.

Many online websites are also starting to offer their deals online even earlier than in stores. Stores like Target allowed customers to buy Black Friday deals online as early as midnight Thanksgiving morning. This way you could get all of your shopping done before you even begin your thanksgiving holiday and most large retailers even offer free shipping directly to your house. So not only do you not have to fight the crowds, but you can buy your items in the comfort of your own home and have them shipped right to you.

The last big pro to online shopping on Black Friday is just the mere convenience. Most all of the prime Black Friday shopping happens at night where it is dark, and cold, and you run the small risk of being trampled. Even if you do fight the crowds and get your hands on that prized deal you still have the long wait in the checkout lines.

Black Friday has been a fun tradition for years for people all over the country, but with the technology improvements we have now and the awful idea to move Black Friday shopping to pretty much Thursday night, online shopping is the much easier and less stressful way to go.