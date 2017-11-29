Letter to the Editor





Filed under Letters To The Editor

Dear editor, In recent weeks we have seen the benefit of feminist thinking as one woman after another has spoken out about abuse meted out by men in powerful positions in the media and politics. This mass consciousness raising never would have happened without the Civil Rights and Feminist movements. The Civil Rights movement taught those oppressed by racism how to successfully fight racism on its own ground. Feminism took these lessons and applied them to sexism. The world is a much better place because of both movements. It’s for this reason it’s doubly strange that Western’s administration has chosen to stifle learning about feminism and civil rights.

Last year, the Western administration dissolved our Women’s Studies Department and the Department of African American Studies, resulting in the loss of some faculty including one tenured Women’s Studies professor. Some of the departments that remain also examine social issues and promote equality include the Departments of Psychology, Art, History and English. Faculty in these departments have been unfairly accused by Western administration of being overpaid during recent contract negotiations with the faculty union. All of these actions by the administration undervalue critical thinking, cross cultural learning , and ethical reasoning at Western at a time when the importance of these types of education are being dramatically underscored. Current events including the recent abuses of power by men in the media, as well as the controversies involving kneeling NFL players and confederate monuments signal, if nothing else, a lack of empathy and critical thinking. Our leadership needs to resist making sweeping curricular changes that diminish our ability to teach about and address these issues.

It is my hope that the Western administrative leadership creates strategies to respond to the difficulties facing our University and Illinois public higher education while maintaining strong educational programs based in the arts, humanities, and social sciences. Denigrating faculty and programs devoted to equity and social justice is wrong-headed and divisive, and is contradictory to our stated commitment to personal growth and social responsibility.

Damon McArthur

Professor of Art

Western Illinois University