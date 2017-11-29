The internet is a service, not a luxury





Earlier last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed a repeal of net neutrality regulations put in place by the Obama administration. These regulations prevented internet service providers from charging users access to specific content or slowing speeds unless users are willing to pay extra. Essentially people who are able to pay more will get more access and speed on the internet while people who struggle financially will get slower speeds and restricted access.

Imagine having dial up speeds again just because you can’t afford to have higher speeds. Some people are already paying a decent chunk of change out of their paychecks for internet, which means they’ll have to pay even more for a slower speed than they currently have.

So what started all of this? Net neutrality has been a big issue for years now as internet speeds increased and the demand and in some cases need for internet access went through the roof. Schools, businesses, and other institutions have moved more toward internet or online-based operations than paper. Many schools have moved toward online textbooks and accessing subject matter and assignments online. It is an easier system and allows students to access materials at any time. With this increased demand, internet service providers wanted to put a cap on the amount of internet access or speed low paying customers get.

During the Obama administration, regulations were put in place stating that access to internet is a right and limiting access is an infringement on the First Amendment. They felt that internet service providers should not have that much control over the people’s access to the internet. These regulations led to many rejoicing and forgetting about the issue as they enjoyed their access. That was until last week as the FCC made the announcement. The FCC made a similar sounding argument, stating that they felt the government should not micromanage the internet and trusts the internet service providers to be fair and transparent in their internet allocating decisions.

Excuse me? Are we really trusting major corporations like AT&T to be transparent and fair and not just to charge insanely high prices for internet access? If they had their way, they would charge prices so high that their own average employees would have a hard time paying them, with or without a discount. Internet in countries like the U.S. has expanded to become so much more than a luxury.

Most high schools and universities have their systems using internet access and run online programs. Many companies are moving services and customer service help online. Many stores are moving away from brick-and-mortar shops in exchange for cheaper online stores. How can we make this a luxury item that only the rich and wealthy can afford?

The internet is possibly the one thing in the U.S. that is an equalizer for people across the country. There are opportunities for low income families to be able to have access to internet to help them find work and to help their children keep up in school. These programs will be gone if net neutrality regulations are repealed.

While there are things that are more important than internet for basic survival, internet is a tool that should be for everyone, not just the select few.