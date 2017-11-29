Don‘t be fooled by half- truths about net neutrality





Filed under Opinions

This past Monday, an article appeared in the Courier entitled “Net Neutrality is holding progress back” by Patrick Quinlan This article was full of misinformation and half-truths about net neutrality. For those readers who do not know, net neutrality is a policy of the Federal Communications Commision (FCC) that requires internet service providers such as Comcast or Verizon to provide the same speeds and priorities to all internet traffic, regardless of content.

There is a vote among the FCC set to repeal this policy taking place on Dec. 14. Proponents of net neutrality say that repealing the policy will allow ISPs to throttle data that they don’t like.

The falsehood present in the offending article is written as such, “ISPs did not throttle data before the 2015 policy was implemented.” This is completely false. In 2014 (a year that took place before 2015) Comcast throttled the internet company Netflix, slowing down their speeds by up to 30%, until Netflix agreed to pay the ISP to end the slowdown. This information came from multiple sources, including Fortune, and can be found through a very simple Google search.

More significant than that one piece of misinformation is that conclusions that the author attempted to draw from it. Quinlan wrote, “ISPs have no reason to care about content … Any notion that ISPs will throttle Netflix — when Netflix is 35 percent of what customer bandwidth is used for — and not face negative consequences for that throttling by customers immediately jumping ship is entirely outlandish.” This again is completely untrue. ISPs have every reason to care about content, especially when said content is a competitor to their own video streaming service. There are also quite a few faulty assumptions in the idea that customers can change to a new ISP. According to a report from the FCC, vast swaths of census blocks only have one option for ISP, with the lack of competition growing at higher speeds. Consumerist has an article with maps of entire cities such as the Twin Cities, Los Angeles or Boston where there is only one option for ISPs. In other words, in those areas it is impossible to “jump ship” without moving to a completely new neighborhood or city. Net neutrality is not a “solution searching for a nonexistent problem” it is a solution to the monopolies held by ISPs in enormous areas that allows consumers fair access.

Quinlan also states that net neutrality “destroys any incentives to drastically increase available bandwidth and advance internet technology” While it is true that ISPs don’t have any incentives to improve in those areas, that is not because of net neutrality, it is because of the monopolies they hold. With or without net neutrality, there is not competition in the internet service industry.

Where there is competition, however, is in industries created by the internet. For instance, there is currently competition between Netflix and Hulu, or between Amazon and Ebay. This competition can only exist because of net neutrality. If it is repealed, ISPs that own businesses involved in these industries, such as comcast, can legally avoid competition not by improving their product, but rather by simply throttling their competitors, as they have done before.

Quinlan also claims that “massive companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon happen to support the keeping of net neutrality” Once again, this is false. According to USA Today, all three of those companies have stated that they support the FCC in their repeal. Both Comcast and AT&T have posts on their site written by their vice presidents in support of the repeal.

However, there are companies that are in support of net neutrality. These are the companies that have the most to lose. According to Reuters, companies such as Reddit, AirBnb, Tumblr and Etsy all published a letter urging the chairman of the FCC to vote against the repeal. These companies, and the consumers, are the ones that will suffer under an anti-competitive monopoly if net neutrality is repealed.

The final issue with Monday’s article that I would like to address is the last paragraph. The author asks, “Would you prefer that the government have control over your Internet?” And the answer to that is no, obviously. But I also don’t want Comcast or Verizon having control over my internet. Slapping the word “corporation” on it doesn’t suddenly make something better. Furthermore, net neutrality is not the government controlling your internet, not in any sense of the word. It is the government saying that noone can control the internet.

Quinlan attempts to muddy the waters on this issue by saying, “Even if the current rules may seem neutral, the possibility remains that the government could censor certain websites by disallowing ISPs to provide bandwidth to certain content” And sure, that would be bad, but that’s irrelevant to the discussion. That’s not what net neutrality is, and repealing net neutrality isn’t going to magically make that impossible. If the time comes where the government seeks to do that, then we have to fight to ensure that they don’t. Allowing ISPs to throttle data and destroy competition among internet companies isn’t the solution to that problem.

Quinlan also asks, “Say President Trump believes that CNN has gone too far, or a Democratic President thinks Breitbart should not be allowed to publish what it does. Do you want the potential for the government to beable to regulate the Internet in that kind of fashion, with literally zero recourse?”

Again the answer is no, but again I have to add the caveat that this question is largely irrelevant to net neutrality. The government insuring that all data moves at the same speed has literally nothing to do with this. Again, if a president attempts to do something like that, than the people will have the opportunity to do something about it, and fight against it. But if ISPs attempt something so sinister (which admittedly is a worst-case scenario), large portions of the country will not be able to do anything, because ISPs have a monopoly over vast geographical territories, and consumers do not have an immediate recourse.

If there exist any strong, legitimate arguments against net neutrality, I certainly have not seen them. If I do one day come across them, I hope that they will be built upon truth, and intellectual rigor, and will lead to productive discussion on what may be one of the most important decisions regarding a fair and free internet.