A salute to our seniors

Brett Taylor cuts off a South Dakota running back at the Western's first home game this season.





The Western Illinois University football team’s season may be over but many Leathernecks received all-conference honors. The conference office announced the teams on Monday, Nov. 27.

First teamers consisted of senior linebacker Brett Taylor, senior wide receiver Jaelon Acklin, senior offensive lineman Jacob Judd and junior defensive lineman Khalen Saunders. Second team honorees consisted of junior defensive back Justin Fitzpatrick and junior running back Steve McShane. Junior quarterback Sean McGuire, junior linebacker Quintin Moon, sophomore running back Max Norris and senior offensive lineman Josh Baldus all received all-conference honorable mention.

Redshirt freshman Clint Ratkovich and senior transfer Tyrin Holloway were named to the Conference All-Newcomer Team.

Taylor also was awarded the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He led the nation with 162 tackles, 13.5 stops per game, and 96 assisted tackles. These stats are the second-most in a single season in program history.

Acklin finished his career second in the nation in receiving yards with a total of 1,369. He was fifth in the nation for yards per game at 114.1 and seventh in total touchdowns with 14. He now ranks eighth in Western history with 1,733 receiving yards and tied for 10th with 12 receiving touchdowns.

Judd helped in leading the Leathernecks to top 30 in the nations team passing efficiency. This was his third consecutive all-conference accolade.

This season, Saunders ranked fifth in the conference in forced fumbles and sacks. HE placed sixth in the conference with 12 tackles for loss.

With five interceptions on the season, Fitzpatrick tied for the conference lead. He ended the season with 57 tackles, six breakups, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries.

McShane ended up fifth in the conference in all-purpose yards per game at 103.82, which left him ranked 56th nationally.

These 12 players helped lead the Leathernecks to their 8-4 season. They finished the regular season ranked ninth in the STATS FCS ‘Top 25’ poll and 10th in the FCS coaches poll.

Along with these accolades, head coach Charlie Fisher was a finalist for the FCS Coach of the Year. The Eddie Robinson award is named after the former coach of Grambling State University. This year’s list includes at least one coach from all 13 FCS Conferences. Fisher was amongst 17 other finalists.

As head coach, Fisher helped lead the Leathernecks to eight regular season wins for the first time since 2003. The six road games they won this year set a program record. This is only his second season as head coach at Western. Fisher has over 30 years of college coaching. Some of his previous schools are Pennsylvania State University, Vanderbilt University, North Carolina State University and the University of Mississippi.

Although their season got cut a bit short, the Purple and Gold have much to be proud of this season. It was a record-breaking year for several players.

Along with Acklin, McGuire has passed for 2,650 yards which is the seventh-most in a single season in program history. Taylor’s 90 assisted tackles are third-most in a single season. While junior defensive back Xavier Rowe is tied for 10th in school history with 11 breakups.

The All-Newcomer player, Ratkovich, caught 17 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 132 yards for two more touchdowns.

Holloway, another Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer, finished the season tied for seventh with three interceptions. Racking up 21 tackles and 6 breakups.

Western Illinois will end the season ranked fourth out of the 10 teams in the conference. The Missouri Valley Football Conference is not only the top-rated league in the FCS but also is ranked ahead of many FBS (Football Bowl Series) conferences. Those conferences include the Mountain West, C-USA, the MAC and the Sun Belt.

So, while people say that the FCS (Football College Series) is not as competitive or as prominent as the FBS, that can be argued.

The Leathernecks accomplished a lot this season and are in a great position moving forward into the future.

Twitter: @hayfourrr