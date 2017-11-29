Women’s hoops takes second loss

Close Emily Clemens pushes the ball up the court in a fast break for the Leathernecks. Angel Strack / photo editor Angel Strack / photo editor Emily Clemens pushes the ball up the court in a fast break for the Leathernecks.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

MACOMB Ill. – The Western Illinois University women’s basketball team was handed their second loss of the season when they lost to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers. The Panthers beat the Leathernecks by ten, notching 77 points to the Leathernecks 67.

“That was a hard-fought game and we played well for sports,” head coach JD Gravina said. “We hit a cold streak in our shooting and we let it deflate our energy. We have to find a way to battle a little better when our shots aren’t falling.”

In the opening seconds of the game, the Panthers struck first with a quick floater by the Panthers’ senior forward Steph Kostowicz. Their early and little lead did not last long, Western’s senior forward Olivia Braun sank a jump shot to tie up the game. The whole first quarter was back and forth between the Purple and Gold and the Panthers. The biggest lead either team was able to get was just five points. The first quarter ended with the ball game at 20-20.

In the start of the second quarter, Western found their first lead when senior guard Morgan Blumer splashed a three to make the ball game 23-20. Western was not able to get much momentum because the Panthers tied up the game with a free throw followed by a short jumper.

In the middle of the second quarter, Western’s senior guard Emily Clemens started to catch fire with a layup that led to a 17-point night. Clemens made a free throw on the next possession and Blumer followed her with another three to give Western a 35-31 lead. The Leathernecks stayed on top for the rest of the half and took a three-point lead into half time, 39-36.

The Leathernecks came out of the break firing and a jump shot made by Clemens, a three made by Braun, another three drilled by junior guard Taylor Higginbotham, and capped by another three by senior guard Michelle Farrow gave Western a 12-point lead, 50-38.

The Leathernecks lead got as big as 13 points, but they started to crumble in the latter of the third quarter. The Panthers were able to stop the Leathernecks and cut their lead down to a point, but Western managed to end the quarter up by two.

In the start of the fourth quarter Milwaukee made two quick jump shots to give them the first lead since the first quarter. The Leathernecks kept battling and Braun hit a step back to tie up the game, 63-63. Braun followed her jump shot with a free throw to give the Leathernecks their final lead of the game. Milwaukee kept their foot on the gas and took down Western by ten.

The Leathernecks will try to comeback from this loss when they take on Chicago State University today at 7 p.m. at home. The Leathernecks already beat Chicago State 83-45 in their previous matchup this season.

Twitter: @MacIsland13