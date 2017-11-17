Escobar receives Student Laureate Award

Western Illinois University senior Communication Sciences and Disorders and Music-Piano Performance major Jillian Escobar has been named the university’s recipient of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ Student Laureate Award for 2017.

The Laureate Award is annually presented to the most outstanding senior from each of Illinois’ four-year degree institutions, and honoring the student’s excellent academic standing and their involvement on their respective campus.

Escobar is currently a student in the Western Centennial Honors College and received numerous awards during her collegiate career. Among her accolades include her service as vice president for the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, an active member of the Blue Key Honors Society and first place winner at the Thomas Helm Undergraduate Research Day in 2014. She also served as the treasurer for the Music Teachers National Association Chapter at Western and has been on the university’s Dean’s List each semester.

“I have never been one to give in to mediocrity. Not that I think I am a perfectionist, but I always try to push myself to be better and to reach the next level,” Escobar said. “I also love to be involved on campus and in the community. Consequently, I have pursued my passions for academics and helping others in several ways during my time here at Western. In addition to my extracurricular activities, I also love to challenge myself as a student.”

According to Escobar, being named Western’s Lincoln Laureate is not only an honor, but also an acknowledgement to the years of hard work, commitment and tribulations she endured throughout her time here at Western.

“I am sincerely honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award. It is a huge privilege for me to have been selected to represent my university as this year’s Lincoln Laureate,” Escobar said. “I want to thank all of the outstanding faculty, staff and fellow students who have supported me and guided me throughout my time here at Western. Receiving this award is a testament to years of hard work and commitment, which I attribute to all of these amazing role models I have had in my life. Without them, none of my accomplishments would have been possible.”

Escobar was presented with her award at a ceremony in Springfield, Ill. last Saturday. She received a Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Medallion, a certificate of achievement and a $1,000 grant.

“It feels absolutely amazing to win this award,” Escobar said. “When I heard the news that I was chosen as the Lincoln Laureate, I immediately called my family and friends to share my excitement and energy. It is truly an honor to be named Western Illinois University’s Student Laureate. It means the world to me to know people are paying attention to the hard work I have put into school and my extracurricular activities over the years. This award feeds my desire to work even harder towards achieving my aspirations.”

For more information about the Lincoln Laureate program, visit thelincolnacademyofillinois.org.