IHC hosts Taste of Macomb





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A large crowd visited Western Illinois University’s Multicultural Center to sample some of Macomb’s local food during Inter-Hall Council’s Taste of Macomb on Wednesday.

According to IHC President Killian Tracey, The Taste of Macomb was proposed by Vice President Connor Beske, who thought of the idea last year as part of IHC’s Late Night Committee to bridge the Western and Macomb communities with local food.

“I live in Orland Park, Ill. and the Taste of whatever town events were popular,” Beske said. “Macomb didn’t really have one, so I asked why no one did it, but nobody knew what it was. A lot of people aren’t from around Chicago, where the event is super popular. I said, ‘screw this, get the food, put it in here and we’ll do it ourselves.’”

The Macomb restaurants featured in Taste of Macomb included Chicks, Chubby’s, Yummy Chen’s, International Sandwich Shop (ISS), Larry A’s, which replaced Gelsosomo’s that was featured last year and Italian Express.

“I picked the ones that I like,” Beske said. “I planned this event when I was a sophomore and have already eaten at a lot of these places and other people tossed their suggestions.”

Beske said that the criteria for restaurant suggestions for the Taste of Macomb was that it cannot be nationally known chains like Dominos and Pizza Hut, but lesser known restaurants like Larry A’s Pizza and Chubby’s.

“We just wanted local food that people would want to eat,” Beske said.

The large turnout of students who came to Taste of Macomb impressed Beske.

“Last year, we had around 170 people, but we only had half of the space, so it was a similar type of situation where we’re pretty crowded,” Beske said. “The turnout and everything was ridiculous. I like it because it means that we get to spend more money next year.”

Fire protection services major Matt Coffey said he favored the barbecue chicken lips from Chicks that were served at the event. However, he highly recommends Chubby’s as his Macomb restaurant of choice.

“Chubby’s has a wide variety of stuff there and can’t go wrong with a horseshoe,” Coffey said.

“Chubby’s, definitely Chubby’s,” Beske said. “Last year, I would have said Chicks, lately Chubby’s with their new location, I don’t know. They say that they didn’t change their menu, but it’s gotten better. I swear their tater tots are fantastic and the burgers are amazing. I had some friends from Wisconsin come down, we went to Chubby’s and it blew their minds. I would say Chubby’s just because of the bigger space, new and improved. It’s a real fun place to be at and it’s a great restaurant.”

Beske is already planning for next year’s Taste of Macomb and hopes that it will be bigger and better with the possibility of doing it outside when there is warm weather. Several Western organizations that included National Residence Hall Honorary, Lambda Theta Phi, University Union Board and the Women’s Center assisted with both monetary assistance and serving food.

“It’s a great way for everyone to get connected for the night, connected communally with the community and university,” Tracey said.