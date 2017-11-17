The Study opens in Macomb





Filed under News

The Study, a new coffee shop on the square in Macomb, had their grand opening on Nov. 1.

According to owner Jim Nguyen, The Study is a unique idea that he felt was a great way for the Macomb residents and Western Illinois University students to unwind.

“We do not wish to disrupt any other businesses whether it be food or a local bar,” Ngyuen said. “But we do allow students another place to hang out and work on their assignments or to sit and relax and speak to one another.”

Nguyen said that he wanted to keep the atmosphere of The Study cozy and relaxing for the patrons.

“We want to keep it that way, so we are not disruptive,” Nguyen said. “We want to be considerate and accommodate every individual person best we can.”

The Study does have the common coffeehouse menu, offering drinks like bubble tea that are unique to the Macomb area.

“Our menu is different, we are trying to bring an assorted mixture of taste with our different selections of tea drinks and high-quality espresso,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen believes that The Study will do well in Macomb, especially with its unique menu.

“We are hoping that we would never have to convince anyone to come to The Study,” Nguyen said. “We are hoping that the flavoring and quality will spread by itself and when someone is thirsty they would think, ‘hey let’s go to The Study.’”

Patrons have been going to The Study since it opened and gave it rave reviews on its Facebook page.

Jonathan Ahl, a broadcasting instructor at Western Illinois University, went to The Study on opening day. According to his review, he was more than satisfied with his experience.

“I went into The Study when they had been open for about six hours,” Ahl said. “A great coffee drink, lots of others on the menu I want to try, good service and very, very pleasing surroundings. Maybe it’s too soon to give a definitive positive review, but so far, so good. Looking forward to seeing how this establishment does. I’ll be back.”

Patron Kelly Gantner also had a great review of The Study.

“I had the Horchata and it was incredible.” Gantner said. “Definitely a drink you can’t find anywhere else in little old Macomb. Loved the atmosphere and staff was super friendly. The guy helped me get my straw into my drink! For sure a great addition to the square and Macomb.”

Patrons Scot Bouillon and Aimee Coursey said they were anticipating The Study’s opening and recommends it to other Macomb Residents.

“I am looking forward to walking through the doors to buy something, instead of build something,” Bouillon said. “The quality is high, and the atmosphere is fresh. Everyone should stop by and give it a try. Congratulations on opening!”

“It is about time someone brings some class to this town with a coffee shop!” said Coursey. “Love the coffee and fruit drinks I have tried so far. The atmosphere is just what we needed. Will be a regular for sure.”

Nguyen hopes to make The Study a popular coffee shop for the Macomb community with its unique menu items ranging from coffee and tea drinks to the food items.

“The Study is still fairly new, and we are constantly trying to bring something new and different all the time,” Nguyen said. “We will continue to care and accommodate the community best we can.”

The Study is open from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. They can be found on Facebook

at https://www.facebook.com/thestudymacomb.