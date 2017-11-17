I should not have to tip bad service





Opinions

I’m sure most of us can say we have had experience with a bad server at a restaurant. We probably can also say that we tipped that server more than we thought they deserved. It is commonplace nowadays to tip a server, usually about 15-20 percent.

Although it is now customary, in reality, a tip is actually supposed to be an extra thanks for exemplary service. If a 20 percent tip is supposed to be for great service, why is it expected now? Its even expected to the point where it is considered rude if your tip falls flat.

An issue with this is that many servers make a small hourly wage to account for the tips they receive. The tips they make are pretty much making up for the rest of their wage. In theory, if a server does a mediocre job, they should receive no tip or a small one. It is the server’s job to take your order and bring you your food, so if they do just that and no more, they shouldn’t get a bonus. Again, this is just in theory. However, in actuality, even a server that does a poor job is expecting a 20 percent tip. This again brings up the question, “why are we expected to tip someone who did a bad job?”

I think the answer to this question goes back to the wages servers earn. The minimum wage for servers in the United States is only $2.13 per hour. This is because it is expected they will make up the difference in tips. So in this scenario, if you don’t tip your server, you are depriving them of their paycheck. If servers were paid a more reasonable wage, tipping probably wouldn’t be as important as it has become. As it stands right now, it is the customers who are essentially providing servers with their paycheck. This is not true with any other job, so I don’t see why it needs to be the case with servers. The servers outside are paid by the customers, but the cook in the kitchen is making the normal wage and is paid by the employer. It isn’t fair to us as customers that we are now responsible for providing a server with a decent pay rate. If servers made a more reasonable wage, then tips could go back to being what they are technically supposed to be — a tip a bonus for above average service, not a necessity.

Don’t get me wrong, I have no problem with tipping servers, especially those who go above and beyond to give good service. I just don’t like feeling obligated to tip a server who was rude or simply didn’t do a good job — although I still do it. I have grown up being taught to appreciate servers and other jobs that deal with being on your feet and dealing with people who can be rude or critical, so I personally tend to tip pretty well, but that doesn’t mean I like it.

To sum up my rant, my point is not that I don’t tip, and it is not that I don’t think other people should tip. I do. I just don’t think it should be up to the customers to provide a server with their paycheck — servers should be paid by their employers, like all other jobs. I, along with most people, still tip bad servers, and the way the system works right now, we should. But I would like to have the option not to without feeling guilty, or like I am depriving someone else of compensation for their work.