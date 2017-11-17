Black Friday is eating away Thanksgiving





As we come into the holiday season, everyone is preparing for the first big holiday, Black Friday. Or maybe it’s Black Thursday, I’m not really sure at this point. Over the last couple years, the holiday sales season extravaganza has slowly crept its way sooner and sooner.

For years Black Friday was known as the day that people lined up outside of stores early in the morning to get great deals on electronics and other popular items. Then stores like Wal-Mart and K-Mart started after deals and promotions earlier. The first big move was to midnight so it was still technically Friday, and Wal-Mart had a good amount of success with this. I happened to be there that year as my family dinner ended early and was pretty surprised how many people came. Due to the large turnout, Wal-Mart moved their holiday sales up to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving while other stores went to midnight. Again, there was a pretty big turn out.

So you guessed it, the next year they moved the deals up even sooner. Most stores had sales start at 6 p.m. except for K-Mart had deals starting at 1 p.m. Looking at ad flyers this year, the start times will probably be pretty similar. And with the economy seeming to be on the up, retailers should expect a pretty good turn out next weekend.

For those of you that after reading the first sentence thought I would be talking about Thanksgiving, I can relate. Thanksgiving the last couple years almost seems to becoming less and less important. The sales starting on Thursday take away from the family dinner aspect that Thanksgiving is supposed to be about. Saying what you are thankful for and pushing people out of the way with your cart to get the new iPhone on the same day seems a little weird to me. Thanksgiving is supposed to be about family and friends and spending time together yet dinners are being shortened and moved up so people have time to be in line in front of the store at 5 p.m.

I mean Black Friday used to be its own separate experience from Thanksgiving. I remember my first time going Black Friday shopping with my dad when I was maybe 12 or 13. I was so excited to be staying up late and going to all the stores at 4 a.m. with all the excitement. Now, staying up until 4 a.m. is just a regular Tuesday for me but still. Black Friday is part of the Christmas holiday season and should be a separate endeavor from Thanksgiving.

Anyone who plans to go Black Friday shopping this year, just remember, the store employees are not your enemy but your friends. They want to help you and if they could move the line faster they would. Most of these employees have been there for a while and some have missed

Thanksgiving with their families for work. I remember a couple years ago seeing an ad on televison from Wal-Mart about the importance of having the family together for Thanksgiving around the same time that Wal-Mart employees had to get to the store to get everything ready. So please, be nice to the retail employees on Black Friday and every other day of the year too, they’re just doing their jobs.