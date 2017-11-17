Black Friday takes away more than just money





Filed under Opinions

A phenomenon that seems to just have appeared and grown over the last few years is starting Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving day. Black Friday sales used to begin in the early morning hours (5 a.m. or so) the Friday before Thanksgiving. A few years ago, recent enough that I can remember it, stores started opening at midnight, and even that made people mad. Now, I am scouring the Black Friday ads released in the last few days, and major stores are now opening earlier than ever. Huge stores Wal-Mart and Target both have their sales scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy’s is even at 5 p.m. Many people haven’t even finished their turkey by then. I don’t understand why stores started extending the hours, but they need to go back.

First off, having the sales start so early forces employees to leave their families during the holidays so they can be present at the store. As previously mentioned, sales beginning at 5 p.m. hardly allow time to finish Thanksgiving dinner.

Additionally, not only do the early sales take employees away from their families, but it takes shoppers away as well. Anyone who used to shop during the early morning is now forced to go the day prior if they want a shot at any of the deals. This forces people to choose between either their family or finding the deals they want, many of which are for Christmas presents. While many people will choose their families over shopping — which is a good thing — it will end up causing them more money because many of the items which they wanted to buy will be sold out. This unfortunate circumstance is essentially punishing people who want to enjoy their holiday by making them miss out on the lowest prices of the year. It also is punishing people who want to take advantage of the deals by making them miss out on the holiday and their family.

Finally, making Black Friday start on Thanksgiving takes away from the meaning of the holiday. Sales starting at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. have people more concerned about shopping than spending time with their families. Thanksgiving is about being around the people you love and being thankful for the people around you. Crazed shoppers running around on Thanksgiving is the opposite of thankful — it is greedy. The sales take people’s minds off the true meaning of the holiday. It also makes roads more treacherous with the increased traffic at night between people traveling home from relatives and people out trying to shop.

To sum up, Black Friday is a day that should just remain on Friday. It does not need to infiltrate a day that is supposed to be about being thankful and being with family. I love a good deal as much as the next person, but Black Friday and Thanksgiving should not overlap.