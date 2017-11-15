SGA tackles phishing epidemic





Recognizing the importance of cyber security awareness, the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted Robert Emmert, Director of IT Security, uTech, to create awareness about the phishing epidemic that strikes Western Illinois University.

Phishing is an attempt by cybercriminals to obtain confidential information like usernames, passwords and credit card information for mischievous reasons by disguising as a credible source through cyber mediums.

According to Emmert, victims of phishing paid more than $24 million to cyber criminals in 2015. Also, the phishing attack volume has grown 33 percent across the nation in 2016. Emmert described the significant impact phishing has on Western.

“There are more than 170,000 different unique domains out there that have something to do with phishing attempts,” Emmert said. “Obviously, every year that’s increasing. The places they want to attack and do ransom-ware include healthcare, government infrastructure and where we are, education. When you feed these people by clicking their links and paying them, you encourage them to do it and we don’t want that.”

SGA President Grant Reed said phishing is a major problem across the country. Phishing affects more than just education, it also affects businesses, healthcare and governmental operations.

“Phishing is an ongoing problem not only on college campuses around the country but just the country as a whole,” Reed said. “Businesses, personal accounts or whatever it might be are affected so WIU is concerned about that. We want to make sure we’re protecting not only our employees, but also our students.”

The fake phishing program was created to assess the probability that students, faculty and staff would click on their suspicious emails so they could have data to use as a resource to determine how to further allure their targeted demographic.

Moving forward, Corbin-Olson Senator Shayd Laye readdressed Thompson’s parking lot insufficiencies and suggested SGA present laws to the administration to convince them to approve a new parking lot for residents of Thompson Hall.

“We actually discussed, in committee, the potential for another parking lot at Thompson,” Laye said. “I did research into regional costs and what I found so far is that it will cost about $15,000 which sounds extreme, but for student government that’s totally manageable. When you pile in Thompson students desperately needing parking spots they’ll definitely be willing to work with us and get fundraising.”

According to Reed, SGA is continuously in conversation with administration as both parties are aware of the issue and doing everything possible to ensure Thompson’s parking lot is the most

urgent priority.

“Thompson parking is one of the biggest issues that is continually brought up by the student body,” Reed said. “The role of student government is to make sure we’re advocating that student voice, especially to upper administration and decision makers who make those decisions about parking here on campus and space availability.”

Finally, SGA passed Bill of Appointment 2017-2018.014 and .015 which grant approval to the appointment of Andrew Rosenberg as member to the Parking and Citation Appeals Board and Natalie Kelly as member to the Summer School Commitee for the remainder of the 2017-2018

academic year.

The next SGA meeting will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rooms of the University Union.