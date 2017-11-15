Council receives financial operations evaluation

City Attorney Kristen Petrie delivered a plan to the City Council that would require snow removal and ice treatment on city sidewalks by Collins Excavating services durnig Monday's Commitee of the Whole meeting.





David Meyer of Wermer, Rogers, Doran and Ruzon auditing firm at Monday’s Macomb City Council Committee of the Whole meeting presented the city’s annual audit report. The independent firm provided an overall positive evaluation of the city’s financial operations.

“In general, we received a good audit report from our audit firm,” said Macomb Mayor Mike Inman. “We heard a couple of things tonight. First of all, we have five months of operating cash on hand, which meets or exceeds most generally accepted accounting principles. We also heard that we have probably close to seven months of budgetary balance available to us to operate the city should we suddenly have a complete sensation of income. Again, that meets or exceeds the standard.”

Meyer said that according to the 138-page report, the city is in a “very healthy place” regarding general funds.

“If we look at the fund balance compared to the total expenditures, we have almost $5.2 million in fund balance, and we had $8.9 million in expenditures,” said Meyer. “That is about seven months of fund balance sitting in our general fund.”

Meyer mentioned that four to six months is a good place to be, and that fortunately, the city of Macomb is ahead of that.

“I’ve been to a couple other cities, and they don’t have that,” said Meyer. “They are struggling because they are issuing tax anticipation warrants, and they are borrowing against future taxes just to make payroll. Be happy you’re not in that position.”

Meyer went on to read the management letter to the council, which focused on the areas the city can improve on.

“Segregation of duties is something that needs improved,” said Meyer. “There’s incompatible duties between employees. You sometimes get the same person receiving the money, and then also those same employees have access to billing rates. In a perfect world, you’d have different people all doing different things.”

Despite this minimal issue, Inman said he is not looking to expand the business office, and that the problem is not inherently fatal to financial operations.

“I think as we stand here today, we are willing to proceed as we have in the past, given the fact that on balance it seems to be working okay,” Inman said. “If we would suddenly start having critical findings, I guess we would be forced to relook at how we operate. We are trying to do the best we can with the amount of resources we have in managing our business office.”

Although Meyer indicated his concern with the lack of staff, he expressed how great the employees were with providing him with the necessary financial information.

“Kerry (Rhoads) and her staff did a fantastic job,” Meyer said. “They take their jobs very seriously as we perceive it, and they also are very quick to assist us when we had questions. They drop what they are doing, they answer our questions, they want to help the audit process, so it was an excellent job by the staff.”

Overall, the city’s audit report was positive, and there were no unusual findings.

“It’s good news anytime you are having an independent party come in and review the finances of your operation, and they are finding that all-in-all it’s a good operation and you’re keeping the money flowing and you’re being good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollar,” Inman said.

Moving forward, the council discussed the on-call sidewalk snow removal by Collins Excavating that would be available this upcoming winter season.

“This is focused mainly on the area along east and west Jackson Street,” said City Attorney Kristin Petrie. “The city would enact the requirement to remove the snow by contacting Collins Excavating, and then there would be a set fee for the snow removal and the ice treatment and salt application per inches. The cost identified at $1,250 per inch of snow.”

Council members also reviewed the city ordinance to change the time of both City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings to Mondays at 5:15 p.m., effective January of 2018. Inman stated that there has been no positive or negative feedback regarding the proposal.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.