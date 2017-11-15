MPD finds Heroin from traffic stop
November 15, 2017
The McDonough County sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Gabriel E. Thomure of Macomb, Illi. on Nov.6 on charges of drug paraphernalia and possessing under five grams of suspected heroin.
Thomure was stopped in his vehicle on Nov.6 at 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Route 9 in Blandisville for a loud exhaust. The Deputy had reasonable suspicion of criminal behavior and received a search warrant.
The search resulted in the seizure of small amounts of suspected Heroin and drug paraphernalia, a spoon with burnt residue, three used syringes and a digital scale.
After seizing drug paraphernalia, heroin and approximately $1,230 in cash, the McDonough County Police lodged Thomure in the McDonough County Jail
